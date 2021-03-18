All smiles as new trees are planted across Stevenage

Published: 3:30 PM March 18, 2021

Cllr Michelle Gardner helps plant one of 12 new fruit trees in Bandley Hill, Stevenage - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Four green spaces in Stevenage have welcomed some new leafy additions - with volunteers, councillors and even a national property and development company getting involved.

Fairlands Valley Park's Memorial Wood, Hampson Park, Wellfield in St Nicholas and Symonds Green saw new trees planted.

Tree saplings – donated by Wates Living Space – were planted by Green Space Volunteers to extend the Memorial Wood in Fairlands Valley Park, doubling the wood's total number of acres.

The Memorial Wood was an acre of woodland created to commemorate the centenary of the start of World War One in 2014 - with these new additions serving to provide a lasting legacy to residents who served during the World Wars, or more recently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wates Living Space is currently working on behalf of the council to deliver a major investment programme to flat blocks across the town. As part of these works, Wates is also providing additional community benefits, including their support of the Memorial Wood.

In Bandley Hill, 12 fruit trees were planted to create a community orchard within the Donkey Park on Featherston Road on Tuesday, March 16.

Shephall ward councillors Michelle Gardner, Joan Lloyd and Adrian Brown provided £3,000 for the purchase and maintenance of apple, pear and cherry trees.

A total of 12 fruit trees were also planted to create a second community orchard at Hampson Park.

The trees were planted by Friends of Hampson Park, and the £3,000 project was funded by Pin Green ward councillors Jeannette Thomas, Lin Martin Haugh and Simon Speller.

A third community orchard was planted in St Nicholas, in the open space at Wellfield. This project was funded by ward councillors Sandra Barr, Richard Henry and Claire Parris.

The community orchards will provide fresh fruit for local residents in the future, and as the trees mature, will also provide a haven for a range of wildlife.

Councillor John Gardner, SBC's executive member for environment and regeneration, said: “It’s fantastic news we’ve been able to plant new trees at locations across the town, and I’d like to thank our Green Space Volunteers and Friends of Hampson Park for planting the trees, and Wates and all nine borough councillors for helping to fund the projects.

“The trees planted at Memorial Wood honour the everyday heroes the pandemic has highlighted over the past 12 months, and will serve as a reminder of their heroic actions for many years to come.

“The three new community orchards bring the total number in Stevenage to four, and each orchard goes some way in improving the environment whilst also providing locally sourced fruit to residents.”