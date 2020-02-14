Advanced search

New chief inspector appointed for Stevenage Community Safety Partnership

PUBLISHED: 13:44 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 14 February 2020

Simon Tabert will take over from Alicia Shaw as the chief inspector of Stevenage's Safer Neighbourhood Partnership. Picture: Herts police

A new chief inspector has taken over the Stevenage Community Safety Partnership, following the retirement of Alicia Shaw at the end of 2019.

Simon Tabert has officially been appointed to the post, having worked in a variety of policing roles for 28 years.

He has spent a large portion of his career working in Stevenage, and has been the Safer Neighbourhood Inspector for the town over the last nine years.

During that time he has had additional responsibilities as a police hostage and crisis negotiator and public order bronze commander.

Simon also leads the force's contingent of police liaison officers who work as a line of communication between police commanders and protest groups.

In his role as Neighbourhood Inspector Simon implemented Operation Edge in 2018 which saw senior schools in Stevenage take part in an anti-knife crime initiative.

Teams of students made films around the topic as part of a competition with a red carpet screening at Cineworld.

Continuing the engagement theme with schools, Simon is supporting the development of a project to educate students about the dangers and risks associated with current crime trends.

The work is being led by Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant Duncan Hall, under the banner of Operation Educ8 and involves key speakers and workshops taking place in all of the senior schools in the town.  Knife crime and gang culture was the first topic covered recently with all Year 8 pupils and some older age groups receiving a special presentation from Craig Pinkney followed by a class workshop.

"I am delighted to be leading the police teams in Stevenage," said Simon. "I am very passionate about the town and committed to building on the excellent work that has already been done.

"We have a very good working relationship with Stevenage Borough Council and other policing partners, which is evident in the amount of multi-agency work we do to tackle violent crime, anti-social behaviour, drugs, homelessness and street begging."

In his spare time, Simon's passion is music. Classically trained on piano and flute, he has performed in many shows and bands and as a soloist. He also produces music and write songs.

