Last chance to have your say as new sports hall and 116 homes could be built in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 10:45 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 12 February 2020

The new proposal could see a new sports hall and 116 homes built in Cambridge Road, Hitchin. Picture: Saunders Architects

The new proposal could see a new sports hall and 116 homes built in Cambridge Road, Hitchin. Picture: Saunders Architects

The deadline is approaching this weekend to have your say on plans that could see a new sports hall and more than 100 homes built in Hitchin.

An application for a new sports hall, 3G pitch, car parking, access road and 116 homes at North Hertfordshire College and Cambridge Road, Hitchin were submitted on North Herts District Council's website last month. Those living in the area have until Saturday, February 15 to respond to the plans.

A spokesperson from NH College said: "Our sports facilities, which include a nearly 50-year-old sports hall, are in urgent need of replacement. Our proposals will provide industry-standard facilities for our students and the Hitchin community, as well as helping to meet the need for new homes in the area.

"We believe this investment is essential if the college is to remain successful and continue to provide a high-quality educational experience for our students.

"We have listened carefully to our neighbours and made changes to our plans where possible, including reducing the number of homes proposed, additional measures to protect the environment, and modifications to the existing college access from Cambridge Road to improve safety and capacity on the road."

A spokesperson from Hitchin Town Youth Football Club, added: "We welcome any development that increases the level of sports provision within Hitchin and are currently working alongside North Herts College and other stakeholders to ensure that youth football is able to flourish within the town."

But not everyone has reacted positively to the plans.

Commenting online, one Coleridge Close resident said: "There is not the infrastructure here to allow for new houses to be built, and would mean more pollution and less green space in the area."

Another, from Chaucer Way, added: "These are quiet residential streets and already parking is difficult with many people having to pay to have driveways installed at great cost."

To view the planning application search case reference 20/00073/FP on pa2.north-herts.gov.uk/online-applications

