New housing to meet high demand in Stevenage

Highlighting new developments, Stevenage Borough Council says it is working hard to deliver more social and affordable housing across the town, to meet high demand.

The council says delivering more social and affordable housing is a top priority and has delivered 300 new homes to date, with a further 300 currently being built.

Development sites approved/in progress include 21 high-quality apartments in North Road, which are expected to be completed next month and the profit used by the council to fund social housing.

In Scarborough Avenue, 29 one, two and three-bed apartments for social rent are due to be completed in the summer.

Construction work in Dunn Close, to deliver supported housing, is expected to be starting soon and completed next year, with the development including 21 one, two and three-bed apartments.

In Eliot Road, the council says 13 two and three-bed homes will be let at "100% affordable rents for families on the council’s housing waiting list, with the properties due to complete later this month".

The Kenilworth Close scheme sees the regeneration of the neighbourhood centre in Bragbury End. The development will deliver 236 new homes, including 118 for council rent. The scheme will also see the construction of an independent living scheme, retail offering and new community facilities. The first phase of the scheme is anticipated to be delivered in early 2023.

Eleven one-bed bungalows for social rent at Oaks Cross are expected to be completed in late spring.

Councillor Jeannette Thomas, executive member for housing, health and older people at Stevenage Borough Council, said: “All of these new developments will be a great addition to the homes we already have here in Stevenage.

“We are working hard to deliver more social and affordable housing for the town through large reinvestment projects, like North Road, which has funded the homes being built on Scarborough Avenue.

"We are building hundreds of new homes in Stevenage, alongside generating local prosperity by creating new jobs on the development sites and offering workers professional training.”