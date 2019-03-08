Advanced search

Citizens Advice offering new service and sessions in North Herts

PUBLISHED: 07:02 20 June 2019

Citizens Advice North Herts now offers a new service and drop-in session to residents. Picture: Citizens Advice North Herts.

Archant

Citizens Advice North Herts will now provide an extra weekly drop-in session as well as a new advisory service for residents.

After receiving new government funding, the independent charity will be able to help more people who claim Universal Credit.

Their new service - which will run until April 2020 - will offer people comprehensive and practical support, ensuring they are paid on time and can effectively manage their money.

Citizens Advice has already been helping those who claim Universal Credit since the new benefit was introduced.

But a national survey from the charity revealed more than a third of those claiming Universal Credit struggled to complete the evidence forms.

Rosie Waters, chief officer at Citizens Advice North Herts, sees the new funding as a big help for the service the charity offers.

She said: "Problems with benefits is the top issue for which people come to us for help.

"For people receiving benefits, the roll out of Universal Credit has brought challenges such as delayed payment and a complicated application process."

There's even more good news for those using Citizens Advice in Hitchin.

There will be a new Wednesday drop-in session available at Westmill Community Centre in Hitchin.

This session complements the existing service already offered every Tuesday and Thursday morning at Thomas Bellamy House, Beford Road. All sessions run from 9.30am to 12 noon.

Rosie said: "Working with partners such as Westmill Community Centre enables us to extend our services further.

"We are working hard to provide more face to face access to our trained advisors in convenient locations."

Citizens Advice North Herts is based in Letchworth Garden City, but provides its wide range of services through their offices in Letchworth, Hitchin and Royston.

To get advice online or find your closest Citizens Advice centre, visit citizensadvice.org.uk

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner's eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete 'thrown under car'

A Stevenage teenager was arrested in Silam Road after a machete was found under a car. Picture: Archant

Citizens Advice offering new service and sessions in North Herts

Citizens Advice North Herts now offers a new service and drop-in session to residents. Picture: Citizens Advice North Herts.

