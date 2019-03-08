Can you help make boy's dream come true by building Stevenage sensory garden?

It's hoped that the current garden will be transformed by the end of August.

A Stevenage service club is calling on fellow members of the community to help create a child's dream sensory garden.

Trish Newton, President of Stevenage Lions Club, is taking the lead on this project. Picture: Stevenage Lions Club Trish Newton, President of Stevenage Lions Club, is taking the lead on this project. Picture: Stevenage Lions Club

Trish Newton, president of Stevenage Corey's Mill Lions Club, wants to build a garden that stimulates the senses for a Stevenage family in need.

The family - who do not wish to be identified - consists of a single mother, two young teenage boys and a girl of preschool age.

One of the teenage boys is visually impaired, and also suffers from complex and sometimes life-threatening medical conditions. His condition is comparable to Katie Price's son Harvey, who suffers from septo-optic dysplasia.

The boy's mother also suffers from medical problems, and has spent many hours in hospital waiting rooms - either for herself or her son.

Despite these challenges, the family have always been determined to make things work. Trish says the young teen has a "delightful sense of humour".

To say the boy appreciates the simple things in life would be an understatement. According to Trish, he relishes the "sound of music and water, and loves feeling different textures".

Trish believes a functioning sensory garden would be perfect, and is calling on the community's help to make it a reality.

Currently, the family's garden is part jungle, part pink princess castle. When it rains, the ground resembles a clay pit and overhanging trees stop outside light.

Trish's plans are ambitious, and that's why she is calling for a total community effort.

The blueprint for the new garden includes: a spa, water feature, play area, new tri-fold doors and of course the sensory garden.

Trish says she anticipates two to three weeks worth of work, "if everyone mucks in and helps".

The garden needs volunteer carpenters, plumbers, electricians, landscapers, crafters and painters, who she says would be a "massive help".

To help fund this project, Lions members are organising four fundraising events in July.

There are two quizzes - July 5 and 12 - held at Shephall's The Vincent Motorcycle pub and The Pear Tree pub respectively. There's also a bingo evening on July 19 at Shephall Green Community Centre and a race night at The Poacher in Bedwell on July 28.

For more information or to offer your services, contact Trish on 07903 444052.