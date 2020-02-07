Bring your crackers as Hitchin plant-based cheese deli opens this weekend
PUBLISHED: 11:03 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 07 February 2020
Archant
A new plant-based cheese deli is set to open in Hitchin this weekend - suitable for vegans, lactose intolerant, curious foodies and everyone in between.
Following a hugely successful Veganuary, and with cheese topping many vegan's 'most difficult to give up' list, Wholesome Weigh in Hitchin is delighted to announce it will open an artisan plant-based cheese deli this weekend.
The new deli will feature a selection of award-winning plant-based cheeses, said to be handcrafted by artisan makers and made only with real food ingredients.
You may also want to watch:
Wholesome Weigh has been open for almost a year now, and owner Aimee is excited to see what the future holds.
She said: "The vision behind my shop was to create a destination right here on the high street that would help people do their bit for the environment.
"Good quality plant-based cheeses are usually hard to come by. The cheeses coming to our deli will be just that.
"We have customers who have to travel into London to get the kind of products they'll now be able to get right here in Hitchin!"