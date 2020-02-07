Advanced search

Bring your crackers as Hitchin plant-based cheese deli opens this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:03 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 07 February 2020

New plant-based cheese deli is coming to Hitchin. Picture: Aimvphotography

New plant-based cheese deli is coming to Hitchin. Picture: Aimvphotography

Archant

A new plant-based cheese deli is set to open in Hitchin this weekend - suitable for vegans, lactose intolerant, curious foodies and everyone in between.

The cheeses are handmade by artisans from real food ingredients. Picture: AimvphotographyThe cheeses are handmade by artisans from real food ingredients. Picture: Aimvphotography

Following a hugely successful Veganuary, and with cheese topping many vegan's 'most difficult to give up' list, Wholesome Weigh in Hitchin is delighted to announce it will open an artisan plant-based cheese deli this weekend.

The new deli will feature a selection of award-winning plant-based cheeses, said to be handcrafted by artisan makers and made only with real food ingredients.

You may also want to watch:

Wholesome Weigh has been open for almost a year now, and owner Aimee is excited to see what the future holds.

She said: "The vision behind my shop was to create a destination right here on the high street that would help people do their bit for the environment.

"Good quality plant-based cheeses are usually hard to come by. The cheeses coming to our deli will be just that.

The cheeses are handmade by artisans from real food ingredients. Picture: AimvphotographyThe cheeses are handmade by artisans from real food ingredients. Picture: Aimvphotography

"We have customers who have to travel into London to get the kind of products they'll now be able to get right here in Hitchin!"

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital nurse given six-month suspension after administering medication not prescribed to patients

Lister Hospital.

Crash on A1(M) causing traffic jams in Stevenage area

Accident on A1m around J7 causing delays in Stevenage and Knebworth area. Picture: Herts police

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

Plans for 800 new homes on Stevenage’s Forster Country given go-ahead despite objections

Stevenage's Forster Country, with St Nicholas Church in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Historic Hitchin link to Oscar-nominated World War One epic

1917, which has been shortlisted for multiple awards, has a surprising Hitchin link. Picture: Universal/Amblin

Most Read

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital nurse given six-month suspension after administering medication not prescribed to patients

Lister Hospital.

Crash on A1(M) causing traffic jams in Stevenage area

Accident on A1m around J7 causing delays in Stevenage and Knebworth area. Picture: Herts police

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

Plans for 800 new homes on Stevenage’s Forster Country given go-ahead despite objections

Stevenage's Forster Country, with St Nicholas Church in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Historic Hitchin link to Oscar-nominated World War One epic

1917, which has been shortlisted for multiple awards, has a surprising Hitchin link. Picture: Universal/Amblin

Latest from the The Comet

Bring your crackers as Hitchin plant-based cheese deli opens this weekend

New plant-based cheese deli is coming to Hitchin. Picture: Aimvphotography

The Subways announce Young for Eternity tour warm-up gig in Hitchin

The Subways - Charlotte Cooper, Billy Lunn and Josh Morgan - in their youth. The Welwyn Garden City trio are re-releasing a special edition of their debut album Young for Eternity to mark its 15th anniversary. Picture: supplied by Pomona

Hertfordshire libraries transfer to outside contractor delayed

Hertfordshire County Council is delayed in transferring control of its libraries to an external contractor. Picture: Archant

Stevenage cadet brings home first aid award from South Africa competition

L-R: Fern Berkley from Driffield, Phoebe Carille from Havant, Hannah Jayne Tyson from Bristol, Isabella Conlon Colchester and Stevenage's Jack Cahill. Picture: St John Ambulance

Hitchin woman sentenced for burglary after posing as vulnerable 90-year-old’s carer

Tracey Southgate, 50 of Maytrees, Hitchin, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, January 31. Picture: Herts Police
Drive 24