Bring your crackers as Hitchin plant-based cheese deli opens this weekend

A new plant-based cheese deli is set to open in Hitchin this weekend - suitable for vegans, lactose intolerant, curious foodies and everyone in between.

Following a hugely successful Veganuary, and with cheese topping many vegan's 'most difficult to give up' list, Wholesome Weigh in Hitchin is delighted to announce it will open an artisan plant-based cheese deli this weekend.

The new deli will feature a selection of award-winning plant-based cheeses, said to be handcrafted by artisan makers and made only with real food ingredients.

Wholesome Weigh has been open for almost a year now, and owner Aimee is excited to see what the future holds.

She said: "The vision behind my shop was to create a destination right here on the high street that would help people do their bit for the environment.

"Good quality plant-based cheeses are usually hard to come by. The cheeses coming to our deli will be just that.

The cheeses are handmade by artisans from real food ingredients. Picture: Aimvphotography The cheeses are handmade by artisans from real food ingredients. Picture: Aimvphotography

"We have customers who have to travel into London to get the kind of products they'll now be able to get right here in Hitchin!"