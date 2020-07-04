Advanced search

Shefford care home sensory garden awakens the senses of dementia residents

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 July 2020

Each area of the garden has been carefully thought out to maximise stimulation for residents. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Fletcher

Each area of the garden has been carefully thought out to maximise stimulation for residents. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Fletcher

Archant

A sensory garden has been created at a care home to help stimulate residents, particularly those suffering from dementia.

The new sensory garden is the result of collaborative effort between Oak Manor staff, residents and volunteers. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline FletcherThe new sensory garden is the result of collaborative effort between Oak Manor staff, residents and volunteers. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Fletcher

The project at Oak Manor in Shefford began earlier this year, when residents were asked what they would like to see in the garden, such as types of structures and favourite plants.

Plans were drawn up, a committee of staff and residents formed, and businesses approached to lend a hand.

Residents’ families donated plants and money towards the project, and Tesco donated £3,000 through its community grant scheme Bags of Help.

You may also want to watch:

Now residents can enjoy stunning views of the new sensory garden from their rooms – a triumph of staff, residents and volunteers pulling together.

Home manager Fay Gooch said: “The transformation is lovely for the residents. As well as sitting in the gardens, the residents can enjoy the view from their own rooms and dining room windows. The garden is used so much more by residents and staff, and we have begun to welcome families to visit, adhering to strict social distancing guidelines, which has been wonderful.

“Recently we arranged a day to do some alterations and weeding to the rose garden. Staff happily came in on their day off, along with volunteers. Lots of residents joined us to offer advice and enjoy the sunshine. This project has been so worthwhile and totally worth all the aches and pains!”

David Moore, the care provider’s dementia lead, added: “There is growing evidence telling us of the benefits of being outside and gardens for people living with dementia. Spending time in a garden can lift mood, help with spirituality, give opportunities to engage with others and nature, and reduce behaviours. After the past few months of lockdown, the importance of gardens has become apparent to us all, but this is even more so for people living with dementia, many who have been shielding in their homes.

Brght colours and fun designs are encorporated into the newly-developed outside space. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline FletcherBrght colours and fun designs are encorporated into the newly-developed outside space. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Fletcher

“Oak Manor has created not only an attractive garden, but a sensory garden for residents to enjoy. This garden has been designed to ensure residents are meaningfully engaged with their surroundings. Careful consideration was given to how the garden could be designed to help the needs of the residents, including choosing certain plants that stimulated residents’ sense of smell and touch.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears for ancient Stevenage woodland as plots go up for auction

60 acres of Box Wood have been sold by private treaty - and are now being auctioned off in parcels. Picture: Supplied

Hitchin crash: House damaged in serious three-vehicle collision

The serious crash has closed Stotfold Road in both directions. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

New dawn for Letchworth bookshop as it moves to employee ownership

David's Bookshop is one of Letchworth's most iconic businesses. Picture: Jacob Savill

Manhunt ongoing in Letchworth as suspect flees police arrest

A police helicopter has been seen overhead in Letchworth since 8am this morning. Picture: Herts police

Two men charged over Monkswood Way crash that saw 19 people injured

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage last year. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Most Read

Fears for ancient Stevenage woodland as plots go up for auction

60 acres of Box Wood have been sold by private treaty - and are now being auctioned off in parcels. Picture: Supplied

Hitchin crash: House damaged in serious three-vehicle collision

The serious crash has closed Stotfold Road in both directions. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

New dawn for Letchworth bookshop as it moves to employee ownership

David's Bookshop is one of Letchworth's most iconic businesses. Picture: Jacob Savill

Manhunt ongoing in Letchworth as suspect flees police arrest

A police helicopter has been seen overhead in Letchworth since 8am this morning. Picture: Herts police

Two men charged over Monkswood Way crash that saw 19 people injured

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage last year. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Latest from the The Comet

Shefford care home sensory garden awakens the senses of dementia residents

Each area of the garden has been carefully thought out to maximise stimulation for residents. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Fletcher

Stevenage Tesco donated meals programme hits 60,000 milestone

Tesco's Community Food Connection Programme has hit the 60,000 milestone in Stevenage. Picture: Andrew Parsons / i-Images

The NHS explains how they are here for patients in Hertfordshire during COVID-19

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust medical director Mike Chilvers. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire flypast times

The ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire will fly all over Cambridgeshire and parts of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire to mark the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service. Picture: Aircraft Restoration Company

Devastated owners of Knebworth cats ‘shot and killed with air rifle’ offer reward for information

It is believed Leo and Ziggy both died after being shot with an air rifle.