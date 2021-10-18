Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Letchworth and Baldock Sergeant set to retire after two decades in Herts

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 2:52 PM October 18, 2021    Updated: 3:54 PM October 18, 2021
Sgt Steve Oliphant is retiring from the Letchworth and Baldock Safer Neighbourhood Team after two decades with Herts police

Sgt Steve Oliphant is retiring from the Letchworth and Baldock Safer Neighbourhood Team after two decades with Herts police - Credit: Herts police

A police sergeant who has served with Hertfordshire police for two decades is set to retire from the force this month.

The Safer Neighbourhood Team in Letchworth and Baldock are saying a sad goodbye to Sergeant Steve Oliphant retires from the force at the end of October.

Steve started his career with the police in the West Midlands in 1991 and transferred to Hertfordshire in June 2001. Five years later he was promoted to sergeant and then became an acting inspector from 2018 and 2020.

Steve has spent most of his police career with Hertfordshire working in Stevenage and North Herts, leading the Safer Neighbourhood Teams, and will be greatly missed by his colleagues and partners.

In addition to his core duties, Steve is a trained POLSA search officer and regularly undertook on call shifts to cover this vital role.

Steve is not leaving the police family completely, as he plans to take up a role abroad helping train police officers.

He will be succeeded by Sergeant Lisa Perks who is currently leading the Hertford Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) in East Herts.

A very experienced officer, Lisa joined the force in March 1997. She first worked as a response officer in Welwyn Hatfield, before moving to the SNT.

She then worked in numerous roles including Operation Scorpion and investigating priority crime, before becoming the Sergeant for the SNT in Hertford and then transferring to Letchworth and Baldock.

Sgt Lisa Perks will take over from Sgt Steve Oliphant with the Letchworth and Baldock Safer Neighbourhood Team

Sgt Lisa Perks will take over from Sgt Steve Oliphant with the Letchworth and Baldock Safer Neighbourhood Team - Credit: Herts police

Commenting on her new role Lisa said: “I am delighted to be joining the SNT in North Herts. The teams here are extremely committed and we are lucky to have such dedicated officers and staff who are really willing to make a difference.

“Neighbourhood policing is a crucial role as it enables us to make a real difference to people’s lives. I am looking forward to getting out and about in Letchworth and Baldock and meeting the local communities.

“Working with our local partners is also a big part of the role and am also looking forward to continuing and building on the good relationships we already have in place.”

