First ‘60s night raised more than £900 for Jackie’s Drop-in

PUBLISHED: 13:55 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 10 January 2019

The Ready Steady Go club donated proceeds from its first '60s night to Letchworth-based Jackie's Drop-in. Picture: The Ready Steady Go Cliub

A new club has raised more than £900 for Jackie’s Drop-in centre in Letchworth after the first of many ‘60s nights.

The Ready Steady Go Club, set up by Gary Grindal, held its first event at the Four Emblems club in Letchowrth last month.

Gary told the Comet: “It was a great success with a large turnout. Everyone seemed to have a great evening dancing to all the great mods and ‘60s

tunes played by DJs Leon Hewitt, Darren Squires and myself.

“Importantly, the sale of tickets raised £940.”

Jackie’s Drop-in supports adults with disabilities in North Herts and Stevenage with the aim to tackle social isolation and hate crime.

Mods and fans of ‘60s music can get involved in the next Ready Steady Go Club night on Friday, February 15 at the CIU Club in Stevenage Old Town,

Visit The Ready Steady Go Club Facebook page for more details.







