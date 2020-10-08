Hitchin Hates Litter - latest stats show fewer littering reports are being made
PUBLISHED: 13:04 08 October 2020
Supplied by Martyn Everett
With coronavirus cases rising in North Hertfordshire and potential new lockdown measures mooted, we are urging Hitchin residents to continue the fight against litter.
During the summer we launched Hitchin Hates Litter, our very own campaign that aimed to tackle a concerning rise of littering instances in our town.
After working with North Herts District Council, Bim Afolami MP, local businesses and concerned residents, we targeted Windmill Hill with our weekly litter picks – collecting more than 40 bags of rubbish in September.
We’re also delighted to say that the statistics seem to show a slow in the number of littering reports made across the district.
There were 19 cases of an ‘overflowing bin’ reported across North Herts between August 1, and October 1, and just one report of a ‘waste issue’ in the district.
Compared to the peak of lockdown, there was an average of almost one littering report made per day in the district – between March 23 and August 1 there were 113 littering reports made in North Herts.
But, with COVID-19 cases rises and potential new restrictions being touted, we must remain vigilant in our fight against litter.
According to a 2014 Keep Britain Tidy report, the annual cost of picking up litter in the UK is close to £1 billion.
Seeing this impact first hand with our own litter picks, we know the same type of litter, probably from the same culprits, is being left in our beloved green spaces all the time.
On October 18, Hitchin Forum will host its own autumn clean-up that the Comet will be supporting. You can sign up by emailing Hflitterpick@gmail.com
We’re urging you to continue the fight against litter in Hitchin, now more than ever.
