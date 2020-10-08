Hitchin Hates Litter - latest stats show fewer littering reports are being made

Hitchin Hates Litter, the Comet's anti-littering campaign, will continue. Picture: Supplied Supplied by Martyn Everett

With coronavirus cases rising in North Hertfordshire and potential new lockdown measures mooted, we are urging Hitchin residents to continue the fight against litter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Comet's #HitchinHatesLitter anti-littering campaign. Picture: Archant The Comet's #HitchinHatesLitter anti-littering campaign. Picture: Archant

During the summer we launched Hitchin Hates Litter, our very own campaign that aimed to tackle a concerning rise of littering instances in our town.

After working with North Herts District Council, Bim Afolami MP, local businesses and concerned residents, we targeted Windmill Hill with our weekly litter picks – collecting more than 40 bags of rubbish in September.

Jacob Thorburn and (L to R) Cllrs Paul Clark, Steve Jarvis, Richard Thake, Martin Stears-Handscomb and Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg after the Comet's #HitchinHatesLitter pick. Picture: NHDC Jacob Thorburn and (L to R) Cllrs Paul Clark, Steve Jarvis, Richard Thake, Martin Stears-Handscomb and Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg after the Comet's #HitchinHatesLitter pick. Picture: NHDC

We’re also delighted to say that the statistics seem to show a slow in the number of littering reports made across the district.

There were 19 cases of an ‘overflowing bin’ reported across North Herts between August 1, and October 1, and just one report of a ‘waste issue’ in the district.

You may also want to watch:

Compared to the peak of lockdown, there was an average of almost one littering report made per day in the district – between March 23 and August 1 there were 113 littering reports made in North Herts.

But, with COVID-19 cases rises and potential new restrictions being touted, we must remain vigilant in our fight against litter.

According to a 2014 Keep Britain Tidy report, the annual cost of picking up litter in the UK is close to £1 billion.

Seeing this impact first hand with our own litter picks, we know the same type of litter, probably from the same culprits, is being left in our beloved green spaces all the time.

On October 18, Hitchin Forum will host its own autumn clean-up that the Comet will be supporting. You can sign up by emailing Hflitterpick@gmail.com

We’re urging you to continue the fight against litter in Hitchin, now more than ever.