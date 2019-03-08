Advanced search

Charity climbing club in Hitchin hopes to unite Herts' climbing community

PUBLISHED: 13:58 05 October 2019

Climb Hitchin is bringing the Hertfordshire climbing community together. Picture: Ollie Saville

Climb Hitchin is bringing the Hertfordshire climbing community together. Picture: Ollie Saville

A charity climbing club based in Hitchin is appealing to all members of Herfordshire's climbing community as interest in the sport continues to grow.

Interest in the club, Climb Hitchin, has steadily risen - with nine fully qualified instructors volunteering their time to teach beginners and support experienced climbers.

Founder Hannah Morgan-Gray says her mission is to build a friendly and sociable environment that promotes safe climbing for both new and advanced climbers alike.

She said: "Climbing is definitely on the up, it has never been so popular.

"We've had lots of beginners coming along and even people with a fear of heights, but they all love it by the end of the session and feel a sense of achievement."

Climb Hitchin meets fortnightly on Thursday evenings from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Priory School, Hitchin. Sessions cost £7 and include equipment and instruction.

To book your place, visit climbhitchin.simplybook.it.

