Herts police force tops 2,000 officers for the first time in eight years

The new recruits meet Herts Police and Crime Comissioner David Lloyd at Letchworth Police Station. Picture: Herts police Archant

As the latest Herts police recruits prepare to patrol our streets, the force's numbers have topped 2,000 for the first time in many years.

This is the first time since 2011 that Herts police's total police officer numbers have exceeded 2,000.

With council tax increasing for certain residents, this has funded 75 new officers this year alone.

PC Daniel Prisecaru, the 2001st officer, is one of the recent recruits. He will proudly wear the warrant number 2001 on his uniform for the rest of his career.

"I am so proud to be training as a police constable, it is the job I have always dreamt of," said Romanian-born Daniel.

On Friday, Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd visited Letchworth Police Station to meet Daniel and 28 other trainees.

He said: "Herts residents have told me that they want to pay for more officers on the streets, and that is what they are getting."