New nursing scholarship launched in memory of Knebworth community nurse

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson with his daughter Anna Carey, who lost her battle with cancer aged 31. Photo courtesy of Willow. Archant

A new nursing leadership scholarship in Hertfordshire has been launched to honour the legacy of a community nurse who lost her battle with cancer aged just 31.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anna Carey lived in Knebworth and worked as a community nursing sister after training at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. She died from cancer in 1998 and now the Florence Nightingale Foundation and the University of Hertfordshire, where she studied, have launched The Anna Carey Community Nurse Scholarship in her memory.

Community nurses from across Herts are encouraged to apply for the year-long programme.

Anna's father, former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson, said: "Anna loved her job and returned to it following her initial diagnosis and surgery. Creating this scholarship, recognising the hard work and dedication of other community nurses, is the ideal way to honour her memory. We couldn't be more proud."

Jackie Kelly, dean of the School of Health and Social Work at the University of Hertfordshire, said: "The university is delighted to jointly sponsor The Anna Carey Community Nurse Scholarship.

"As a registered nurse and former community nurse myself, I recognise the importance of leadership to all nurses, and in particular for community nurses who often work very autonomously.

You may also want to watch:

"I would encourage all our local, talented community nurses who are keen to enhance their skills and develop their career to apply for this unique opportunity."

Professor Greta Westwood, the Florence Nightingale Foundation's chief executive, added: "Community nurses have an important and invaluable role in providing healthcare and support in the community away from hospitals.

"In her role, Anna will have helped and touched the lives of many patients, as well as nursing colleagues in Hertfordshire.

"We are proud to provide this new leadership scholarship as Anna's legacy.

"We are also grateful for the match funding sponsorship from the University of Hertfordshire."

The application process for the scholarship is now open and the successful applicant will begin their scholarship year in April 2020.

Visit florence-nightingale-foundation.org.uk for more information.