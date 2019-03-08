Advanced search

New east and north Herts health scheme promises longer GP surgery opening hours

PUBLISHED: 11:29 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 11 August 2019

New Primary Care Networks promise longer GP surgery opening hours and a bigger range of health services. Picture: Anthony Devlin

Longer GP surgery opening hours, a bigger range of health services and better links to community support are promised as the result of a new initiative.

Twelve Primary Care Networks have been set up across east and north Hertfordshire in a move designed to improve primary care NHS services by encouraging GP practices to work more closely together in groups, and with other health and care staff in their area.

PCNs will also be able to employ a wider set of staff roles than is possible in most GP practices, such as physiotherapists, pharmacists and even paramedics.

A key aim is to ensure health and care services can be delivered locally, so people don't have to travel as far to get specialist help.

Doctor Alison Jackson, a PCN clinical director, said: "The additional resources and future new staff roles will help build capacity and resilience within the local system."

