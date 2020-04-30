Coronavirus: New testing measures in place for Hertfordshire’s key workers

New coronavirus drive-through testing centres have opened in Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Harpenden. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels Archant

The range of locations and eligibility for coronavirus testing across Hertfordshire has been significantly expanded, following new government guidance.

The expansion comes as local arrangements across the country are now being supported by the military.

The new measures are aimed at anyone, including NHS, social care staff and essential workers, in the first three days of having suspected coronavirus symptoms who are going out to work, people aged 65 and over in the first three days of having suspected symptoms.

NHS and social care staff and essential workers who are self–isolating due to a member of a household showing coronavirus symptoms will also be eligible to be tested.

Testing arrangements are as follows:

Essential workers, as defined by the government, and their household members over five can book a test at Stansted, Wembley and other locations across the country at gov.uk/coronavirus.

Local drive–through test centres include Herts County Council’s offices in Stevenage on Six Hill’s Way, on Mondays between 10am and 4pm.

On Saturdays, key workers can be tested between 10am and 4pm at County Hall in Hertford, and on Sundays at Central Watford Leisure Centre. Information on how to book tests at these sites is expected tomorrow morning.

Essential workers in the first three days of showing coronavirus symptoms but without their own transport can request mail order tests at gov.uk/coronavirus.

For NHS, social care and care or nursing home staff, drive–through testing is available at Howard Court in Welwyn Garden City and at Harpenden Memorial Hospital, Harpenden.

Jim McManus, director of public health for Hertfordshire, said: “There are a number of different testing routes, depending on where you live, what your job is, how old you are, whether you have symptoms and if you have access to your own transport.

“We’re waiting for detailed guidance to come from the government which will make it clear how some of the new testing plans will be delivered.

“In the meantime, we are very pleased to announce that drive-through testing at three Hertfordshire sites will be in operation every week for the foreseeable future.”