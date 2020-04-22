Advanced search

Changes to funeral services and cemeteries in Stevenage due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:28 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 22 April 2020

There are new rules for funerals and cemetary visiting in Stevenage during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are new rules for funerals and cemetary visiting in Stevenage during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

The number of attendees at funerals in Stevenage is to be restricted due to government restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The new rules mean only spouses, parents, siblings, children and their partners are allowed to attend. The exception is if the deceased does not have family members in attendance – meaning a modest number of friends can attend.

Attendees are also to be told they must: Only stand together if you live in the same household and stay two metres apart from anyone you do not live with.

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage Borough Council’s cemeteries officer and the funeral director will be on hand to make sure that this is observed to ensure everyone is kept safe.

Cemeteries will be kept open for those wishing to visit during their exercise period to visit the resting place of those they have lost. However, congregating in large groups is not permitted under government guidelines.

Councillor John Gardner, executive member for environment and regeneration at Stevenage Borough Council, said: “We know what a sensitive and upsetting time this is for all those sadly bereaved at the moment, so our aim will always be to try and ensure relatives are able to pay their respects to their loved ones and to keep everyone safe.

“We’re sorry that we have to put restrictions in place on funerals in Stevenage, but the health of our community is a top priority for us and we are following the government’s guidance to help limit the spread of Covid-19.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to ‘serious abuse of staff’

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

Two arrested in connection with bicycle thefts at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

The arrests follow reports of multiple bicycle thefts from Lister Hospital last week. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to ‘serious abuse of staff’

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

Two arrested in connection with bicycle thefts at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

The arrests follow reports of multiple bicycle thefts from Lister Hospital last week. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Changes to funeral services and cemeteries in Stevenage due to coronavirus

There are new rules for funerals and cemetary visiting in Stevenage during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

NHDC sends 150 emergency parcels to local charities

Homeless charity Feed Up Warm Up are among the groups to have received the parcels. Picture: NHDC

Baldock Town continuing with plans for next season despite coronavirus uncertainty

Baldock Town manager Adam Fisher. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Urgent recruitment drive to help East of England Ambulance Service cope with covid-19 crisis

The East of England Ambulance Service is urgently recruiting temporary workers to help meet unprecedented demand during the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Archant

How is everybody? Looking after staff in the coronavirus crisis

Can workers feel engaged and motivated when working from home? There's one good way to find out Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24