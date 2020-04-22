Changes to funeral services and cemeteries in Stevenage due to coronavirus

There are new rules for funerals and cemetary visiting in Stevenage during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

The number of attendees at funerals in Stevenage is to be restricted due to government restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new rules mean only spouses, parents, siblings, children and their partners are allowed to attend. The exception is if the deceased does not have family members in attendance – meaning a modest number of friends can attend.

Attendees are also to be told they must: Only stand together if you live in the same household and stay two metres apart from anyone you do not live with.

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage Borough Council’s cemeteries officer and the funeral director will be on hand to make sure that this is observed to ensure everyone is kept safe.

Cemeteries will be kept open for those wishing to visit during their exercise period to visit the resting place of those they have lost. However, congregating in large groups is not permitted under government guidelines.

Councillor John Gardner, executive member for environment and regeneration at Stevenage Borough Council, said: “We know what a sensitive and upsetting time this is for all those sadly bereaved at the moment, so our aim will always be to try and ensure relatives are able to pay their respects to their loved ones and to keep everyone safe.

“We’re sorry that we have to put restrictions in place on funerals in Stevenage, but the health of our community is a top priority for us and we are following the government’s guidance to help limit the spread of Covid-19.”