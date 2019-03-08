Advanced search

Costco: On-site petrol station opens

PUBLISHED: 12:42 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 02 July 2019

Leigh Ormsby, Costco Stevenage's general manager, cuts the ribbon earlier today. Picture: Chloe Johnson

Leigh Ormsby, Costco Stevenage's general manager, cuts the ribbon earlier today. Picture: Chloe Johnson

Archant

Stevenage's new Costco has opened its seven-days-a-week petrol station today.

The new self-service station, which becomes the 15th for Costco in the UK, will sell Kirkland Signature Regular Unleaded, Premium Unleaded and Premium Diesel.

Exclusive to Costco members, the station is now open from Monday to Friday between 6am and 9.30pm, Saturday 6am to 7pm and Sunday 7am to 6pm.

Customers will be able to use pay at the pump technology - with all major debit and American express cards accepted - and extra-long hoses when fuelling their cars.

This launch precedes the unveiling of the new Stevenage warehouse, which opens later this month on Wednesday, July 24.

