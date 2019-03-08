New outdoor gym equipment for Stevenage park after public input

North Herts District Council has installed new wooden fitness equipment at Great Ashby District Park in Stevenage following public consultation.

The trim trail, which is made up of fitness equipment dotted along a circular route in the park, encourages visitors to follow the route and exercise along the way.

The equipment is free to use and includes a press up bench, monkey bars, sit up platform, parallel bars, gate climb, chin up station, leapfrog posts and a log stack.

The new trim trail was installed as a result of a public consultation which flagged up a local desire for these items at the park.

NHDC manages the park and has worked closely with community charity Groundwork Hertfordshire to install the trim trail.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, NHDC's executive member for environment and leisure, said: "We are delighted to unveil this new feature at Great Ashby District Park.

"The park plays an important part in people's every day lives, offering an opportunity for them to get outside, exercise in the open air and spend time with their families. Groundwork have done a great job on this project, helping to make the trim trail a reality."

Caroline Noble, assistant landscape architect for Groundwork, added: "It's wonderful to see the trim trail unveiled. After consulting with the local community, the trail was the chosen feature, so it's great to be able to give local residents what they want to see.

"I hope they feel like they have helped make a difference to, and been included in, their local green space. Long may they continue to enjoy Great Ashby District Park."