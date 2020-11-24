New rules for tier system that will replace lockdown next week

The new coronavirus tier system has been unveiled by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Prime Minister has announced a new, stricter tier system that will come into effect once lockdown ends next week.

The three tiered system, which was implemented in a regional approach earlier this year, has been beefed up with new rules that will be enforced.

Socialising in groups of more than six, indoors or outdoors, under the ‘rule of six’ has returned for all three tiers, Medium, High and Very High.

Barbers and hairdressers, personal care, shops and gyms can open across all three tiers – with the work from home recommendation extended until next Spring.

Speaking yesterday afternoon, Prime Minster Boris Johnson said: “I’m sorry to say that we expect more regions will fall, at least temporarily, into higher levels than before.”

Here’s how the restrictions will look in each tier:

Tier One: Medium Alert

• Indoor and outdoor meetings with people from other households are limited to groups of six, unless a legal exemption (wedding, funeral) applies.

• Weddings can have 15 guests and funerals are allowed 30 attendees.

• Hospitality venues can open until 11pm, as long as they offer table service and last orders are by 10pm.

• Places of worship can open, but attending or socialising is limited to groups of six.

• Crowds can attend outdoor and indoor events, subject to social distancing and limited to 50 per cent capacity or 4,000 guests outdoors, or 1,000 indoors.

• Cinemas, theatres, bowling alleys, theme parks, casinos can open.

Tier Two: High Alert

• People from different households must not mix indoors, except for support bubbles.

• Pubs and bars to close, unless they operate as restaurants. Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with “substantial meals”.

• Places of worship still open, but interacting with anyone outside of your household is not permitted.

• Crowds can attend socially distanced indoor and outdoor events, with up to 2,000 allowed for outdoor venues and 1,000 for indoor venues.

• If you live in a Tier Two area, you must follow those rules even if you visit a Tier One area.

Tier Three: Very High Alert

• People must not mix indoors or outdoors with people outside of their household, unless in a permitted outdoor space such as a park, where the rule of six applies.

• Pubs, bars and restaurants would close and can operate a takeaway, drive-through or click and collect service only.

• Hotels, B&Bs, campsites must close except for limited work or education reasons.

• Indoor entertainment and tourist venues, including cinemas, casinos, bowling alleys, bingo halls, theme parks, must close.

• Gyms and leisure facilities can open, but group exercise classes should not go ahead.

• No crowds allowed at organised events, both indoor or outdoor.

• Places of worship can remain open, but socialising and attending with those outside of your household is not permitted.

• People should avoid all unnecessary travel and should reduce the number of journeys they make.