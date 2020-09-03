New chairman set to drive transformation of Stevenage forward

A board responsible for driving forward transformation in Stevenage has a new chairman.

Adrian Hawkins, former deputy chairman of the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership, is now chairman of the Stevenage Development Board, established in March to deploy government funding allocated through the Town Investment Fund.

Stevenage is one of 101 towns to receive up to £25m, with residents able to help decide how it is spent.

The board aims to set out a Town Investment Plan that reflects the ambitions of people in Stevenage.

Adrian said: “One of my key aims is to ensure this is a regeneration delivered for and by the people of this town.”

To provide views and feedback on how the funding should be spent, visit Stevenage-Even-Better.com/my-town

There is also an ongoing 20-year, £1bn regeneration programme in Stevenage.