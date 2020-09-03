$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Advanced search

New chairman set to drive transformation of Stevenage forward

PUBLISHED: 16:09 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 03 September 2020

Adrian Hawkins, former deputy chairman of Hertfordshire LEP, is now chairman of the Stevenage Development Board. Picture: Courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council

Adrian Hawkins, former deputy chairman of Hertfordshire LEP, is now chairman of the Stevenage Development Board. Picture: Courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council

Archant

A board responsible for driving forward transformation in Stevenage has a new chairman.

Adrian Hawkins, former deputy chairman of the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership, is now chairman of the Stevenage Development Board, established in March to deploy government funding allocated through the Town Investment Fund.

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage is one of 101 towns to receive up to £25m, with residents able to help decide how it is spent.

The board aims to set out a Town Investment Plan that reflects the ambitions of people in Stevenage.

Adrian said: “One of my key aims is to ensure this is a regeneration delivered for and by the people of this town.”

To provide views and feedback on how the funding should be spent, visit Stevenage-Even-Better.com/my-town

There is also an ongoing 20-year, £1bn regeneration programme in Stevenage.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Racist abuse in Hitchin sparks CCTV appeal

Police have released an image of a woman who might be able to help their enquiries after two people were subjected to racist verbal abuse in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police

Portable museum attracts 800 visitors to Hitchin town centre

A light exhibition attracted more than 800 visitors to Hitchin town centre. Picture: Hitchin BID

Stevenage author’s own experience of gangs, violence and drugs inspire debut novel

Just a Small Town is author Paul Linggood's debut novel.

Can you help identify an award-winning ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’?

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Services between Hitchin and Cambridge ‘will not resume tonight’ due to overhead cable damage

Great Northern trains may be subject to delay after damage to overhead electrical wires was discovered this afternoon. Picture: Nick Gill

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Racist abuse in Hitchin sparks CCTV appeal

Police have released an image of a woman who might be able to help their enquiries after two people were subjected to racist verbal abuse in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police

Portable museum attracts 800 visitors to Hitchin town centre

A light exhibition attracted more than 800 visitors to Hitchin town centre. Picture: Hitchin BID

Stevenage author’s own experience of gangs, violence and drugs inspire debut novel

Just a Small Town is author Paul Linggood's debut novel.

Can you help identify an award-winning ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’?

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Services between Hitchin and Cambridge ‘will not resume tonight’ due to overhead cable damage

Great Northern trains may be subject to delay after damage to overhead electrical wires was discovered this afternoon. Picture: Nick Gill

Latest from the The Comet

New chairman set to drive transformation of Stevenage forward

Adrian Hawkins, former deputy chairman of Hertfordshire LEP, is now chairman of the Stevenage Development Board. Picture: Courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council

Calendar launched to help Willian church with restoration fund

All Saints' Church in Willian has created a calendar to sell to raise money for the restoration. Picture: All Saints' Church Willian

Former West End star turned Hitchin business owner up for award after striking a chord with youngsters

Katherine Watmough runs the Hitchin and Baldock branch of Monkey Music. Picture: Supplied

Urgent appeal for North Herts Samaritans branch

Samaritans collecting at Hitchin train station during last year's World Mental Health Day. Picture: North Herts Samaritans

New owner for newspaper group

Archant, the company which owns the Comet, the Herts Advertiser, the Royston Crow and the Welwyn Hatfield Times, has come under new ownership.