New chair and vice-chair for North Herts District Council

Cllr Terry Tyler is the new Chair of North Hertfordshire District Council. Picture: NHDC Archant

A new chair and vice-chair of North Hertfordshire District Council have been appointed.

Cllr Terry Tyler will take up the role of chair, replacing former Cllr Jean Green. Cllr Val Bryant will be the new vice-chair.

Cllr Tyler will hold the position for the next 12 months, and is set to announce the charities he will support during his tenure at the next council meeting on Thursday July, 9.

Cllr Tyler said: “I am delighted to represent North Hertfordshire District Council as chair.

“I would like to thank Cllr Jean Green for her hard work during her year in office and offer my congratulations for raising over £4,000 for her chosen charities.”

Cllr Ruth Brown was announced as chair of the planning control committee and the other committee chairs remain unchanged.

The area committee chairs are due to be elected at the next council meeting in July.