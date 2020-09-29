Hitchin charity’s positive campaign will fund international education and welfare projects

Picture: Jo Wearne

A charity in Hitchin has launched its new ‘We Are All Human Here’ campaign this week, with many of the town’s local businesses throwing their weight behind its message.

Picture: Jo Wearne

Humanitas, a Bucklersbury-based organisation that has protected some of the world’s most vulnerable children since 2001, is tapping into Hitchin’s positive community spirit this week.

Picture: Jo Wearne

Their ‘We Are All Human Here’ campaign reminds us all that we should not be divided by race, religion, politics and that the people of Hitchin are united.

Picture: Jo Wearne

The campaign is being supported by many well-known faces and businesses around Hitchin and the charity is encouraging the community to get behind their message, by sharing snaps of each other in their newly designed t-shirts on social media.

Picture: Jo Wearne

All proceeds raised from T-shirt sales will help Humanitas fund their school in Ghana and homes for orphaned and abandoned children in Romania.

You can purchase a £15 T-shirt supporting Humanitas’s campaign from the following outlets: Cantina Carnitas, Harvest Moon, H Town Rags, Riot Lounge, Brookers, Shared Space, Rhubarb or Hitchin Town Information.