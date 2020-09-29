Advanced search

Hitchin charity’s positive campaign will fund international education and welfare projects

PUBLISHED: 13:24 29 September 2020

Jess from Riot Lounge with a Humanitas 'We Are All Human Here' campaign t-shirt. Picture: Jo Wearne

Jess from Riot Lounge with a Humanitas 'We Are All Human Here' campaign t-shirt. Picture: Jo Wearne

Archant

A charity in Hitchin has launched its new ‘We Are All Human Here’ campaign this week, with many of the town’s local businesses throwing their weight behind its message.

Amy and Henry at Neighbourhood Bakes. Picture: Jo WearneAmy and Henry at Neighbourhood Bakes. Picture: Jo Wearne

Humanitas, a Bucklersbury-based organisation that has protected some of the world’s most vulnerable children since 2001, is tapping into Hitchin’s positive community spirit this week.

Vicki poses outside Harvest Moon. Picture: Jo WearneVicki poses outside Harvest Moon. Picture: Jo Wearne

You may also want to watch:

Their ‘We Are All Human Here’ campaign reminds us all that we should not be divided by race, religion, politics and that the people of Hitchin are united.

Philip at Shared Space supporting the We Are All Human Here campaign. Picture: Jo WearnePhilip at Shared Space supporting the We Are All Human Here campaign. Picture: Jo Wearne

The campaign is being supported by many well-known faces and businesses around Hitchin and the charity is encouraging the community to get behind their message, by sharing snaps of each other in their newly designed t-shirts on social media.

James, from Wakelin & Son, supporting the We Are All Human Here campaign. Picture: Jo WearneJames, from Wakelin & Son, supporting the We Are All Human Here campaign. Picture: Jo Wearne

All proceeds raised from T-shirt sales will help Humanitas fund their school in Ghana and homes for orphaned and abandoned children in Romania.

You can purchase a £15 T-shirt supporting Humanitas’s campaign from the following outlets: Cantina Carnitas, Harvest Moon, H Town Rags, Riot Lounge, Brookers, Shared Space, Rhubarb or Hitchin Town Information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin charity’s positive campaign will fund international education and welfare projects

Jess from Riot Lounge with a Humanitas 'We Are All Human Here' campaign t-shirt. Picture: Jo Wearne

Police witness appeal after attempted Shefford shop break-in

Police are appealing for witnesses after two attempted shop break-ins. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts

Numbers drop for second week in Stevenage, but slowly rise in North Herts. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Stevenage runner’s marathon effort for GOSH after niece’s life-saving surgery

Stevenage's Tom McGrath is running a marathon distance to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital after staff there took incredible care of his niece. Picture: Leah McGrath

North Herts’ Local Plan hearings grind to a halt as extraordinary meeting called

NHDC's hearings on the Local Plan 2011-2031 have been delayed again. Picture: Archant