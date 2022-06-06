The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

New trustee appointed at Garden House Hospice Care

Logo Icon

Rose Taylor

Published: 2:18 PM June 6, 2022
Updated: 3:07 PM June 6, 2022
Professor Shahid A Khan

Professor Shahid A Khan is the newest newest member of the board at Garden House Hospice Care - Credit: Courtesy of Garden House Hospice Care

Garden House Hospice Care has appointed a 10th member to its Board of Trustees.

Professor Shahid A Khan is the newest member of the board at the Letchworth-based hospice.

He said: “Supporting the hospice provides an opportunity to invest in our community and make a difference to the lives of many in need.”

He brings clinical experience and committee work for charities and community centres to the board.

Steve Mellish, chairman of the board, said: “Professor Khan brings a wealth of experience with a career that has seen him work locally, nationally and internationally and we know he will be a big asset to us, complimenting our existing trustees.”

The hospice provides specialist palliative care for patients, families and carers facing life-limiting illness from across North Herts, Stevenage and surrounding areas .

For more information visit ghhospicecare.org.uk

Letchworth Garden City News

Don't Miss

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor and comedian Jon Richardson

BBC

Council leader criticises comedian's "cheap jibe" about Stevenage

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Kajetan Migdal, who was murdered on Friday, May 27

St Albans Magistrates Court

Teen charged with murder of Kajetan Migdal appears in court

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Liam Gallagher said the new M&S Stevenage store is "outrageously good"

Music

M&S Stevenage 'outrageously good', says Liam Gallagher

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Extra tickets for Liam Gallagher's two Knebworth Park shows have been released.

Music

Liam Gallagher setlist for Knebworth Park concert return

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon