New trustee appointed at Garden House Hospice Care
Rose Taylor
- Credit: Courtesy of Garden House Hospice Care
Garden House Hospice Care has appointed a 10th member to its Board of Trustees.
Professor Shahid A Khan is the newest member of the board at the Letchworth-based hospice.
He said: “Supporting the hospice provides an opportunity to invest in our community and make a difference to the lives of many in need.”
He brings clinical experience and committee work for charities and community centres to the board.
Steve Mellish, chairman of the board, said: “Professor Khan brings a wealth of experience with a career that has seen him work locally, nationally and internationally and we know he will be a big asset to us, complimenting our existing trustees.”
The hospice provides specialist palliative care for patients, families and carers facing life-limiting illness from across North Herts, Stevenage and surrounding areas .
For more information visit ghhospicecare.org.uk