New trustee appointed at Garden House Hospice Care

Professor Shahid A Khan is the newest newest member of the board at Garden House Hospice Care - Credit: Courtesy of Garden House Hospice Care

Garden House Hospice Care has appointed a 10th member to its Board of Trustees.

Professor Shahid A Khan is the newest member of the board at the Letchworth-based hospice.

He said: “Supporting the hospice provides an opportunity to invest in our community and make a difference to the lives of many in need.”

He brings clinical experience and committee work for charities and community centres to the board.

Steve Mellish, chairman of the board, said: “Professor Khan brings a wealth of experience with a career that has seen him work locally, nationally and internationally and we know he will be a big asset to us, complimenting our existing trustees.”

The hospice provides specialist palliative care for patients, families and carers facing life-limiting illness from across North Herts, Stevenage and surrounding areas .

For more information visit ghhospicecare.org.uk