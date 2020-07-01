Advanced search

Aldi search for new store locations in Stevenage and Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 14:16 01 July 2020

Aldi is looking for new store locations in 11 towns in Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Aldi bosses are searching for new store locations in 11 Hertfordshire towns, including in Stevenage and Hitchin.

The supermarket chain has been on an expansion drive in recent years as it targets having 1,200 stores open by 2025.

Aldi, which currently has more than 880 stores across the UK, has identified 11 new locations where it is looking for freehold town centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

It says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

As it stands, Stevenage already has one Aldi store in Fairlands Way.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “Aldi is growing rapidly and we are welcoming around a million new customers into our stores every year.

“But there are also hundreds of towns across the UK where there is not an Aldi, meaning there are hundreds of thousands of people who can’t easily access the high quality, affordable food our customers love.

“We are willing to explore all opportunities, including developer-led schemes or existing retail units.”

The full list of locations it is targeting in Hertfordshire are:

• Broxbourne

• Cheshunt

• Harpenden

• Hatfield

• Hitchin

• London Colney

• Potters Bar

• St Albans

• Stevenage

• Ware

• Berkhamsted

