Olympian to open new Aldi store in Letchworth

The new store on Avenue One will be the first Aldi in Letchworth. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix www.shinepix.co.uk / SHINEPIX LTD

A new Aldi store in Letchworth is set to be opened by Olympic bobsleigh star Joel Fearon.

The store, which will open in Avenue One on Thursday, stands at 1,254 square metres of retail space, and will bring job opportunities to the garden city.

Store manager Manbir Singh said: "We can't wait to open the doors to the new store in Letchworth.

"It is set to be a special day, and having Olympic hero Joel Fearon join us will make it a morning to remember."

Fearon was part of the four-man bobsleigh team which finished fifth at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014.

Aldi have a long-standing partnership with Team GB which includes the initiative Kit for Schools, a campaign offering 20 schools across the UK a chance to win £20,000 to invest in sports equipment.

Aldi Letchworth is also encouraging the use of Neighbourly - a community engagement platform that links businesses to local charities and foodbanks.