Hitchin welcomes tasty new business to town centre

Published: 10:00 AM May 18, 2021

Neighbourhood Bakes' Amy and Helena outside their new shop at 12 Bucklersbury, Hitchin - Credit: Neighbourhood Bakes

A pop-up cake shop has now found a permanent home in Hitchin town centre.

Neighbourhood Bakes, which was established by self-taught baker Helena six years ago, has gone from strength to strength. After regular spots at local food markets, and more recently operating a busy home delivery service in Herts during the first lockdown, Helena decided it was time to open a shop of her own.

Neighbourhood Bakes was founded six years ago by Helena (pictured) and has since catered for clients ranging from top Tottenham strikers to ITV presenters to Givenchy Beauty PR campaigns - Credit: Neighbourhood Bakes

Initially always working solo, by opening 'Neighbourhood' she has created six new job roles for friends and bakers that would otherwise be out of work due to the pandemic.

"It's been such an amazing experience getting to know the local people of Hitchin," Amy, Neighbourhood's store manager, told the Comet. "We are thrilled to be staying at 12 Bucklersbury.

"We've been made so welcome by some amazing regular customers, and we love the excitement of people finding out about us still every new week. There's nothing quite like the joy on someone's face when they discover cake.

Neighbourhood Bakes' Amy and Helena behind the counter of their new shop at 12 Bucklersbury, Hitchin - Credit: Neighbourhood Bakes

You may also want to watch:

"Hitchin is such an amazing town and it's an honour to be added to the already incredible list of independent businesses that make Hitchin what it is.

"The shop has given us the ability to experiment with our menu, creating some of our most-loved signature bakes, including our brioche cinnamon buns, our 'Neighbourhood' Biscoff tiffin, and more recently rhubarb and custards buns, using in season fresh local produce, along with a range of cakes, brownies and more that are a staple on our counter."

Cinnamon buns from Neighbourhood Bakes on Bucklersbury, Hitchin - Credit: Neighbourhood Bakes

Although Neighbourhood Bakes has always been intended to be a cake shop rather than a café, the brand has intentions of turning their window into a small seated bar, so people can catch up with a friend over something sweet.

With clients ranging from Tottenham strikers to ITV presenters to Givenchy Beauty PR campaigns, Helena and the Neighbourhood Bakes team are fully booked for highly-sort-after custom bakes until July, but those drooling at the sight of their tasty treats can bob by their Bucklersbury store for sweet bites straight from the counter.