The show must go on! Schoolchildren perform Nativity despite coronavirus obstacles

Published: 12:01 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 5:28 PM December 15, 2020

Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils are St Francis' College in Letchworth performed their Navity play to bring Christmas cheer. Picture: St Francis' College - Credit: Archant

Schoolchildren in Letchworth have enjoyed taking part in their Nativity play last, with parents and family members able to cheer their little ones on via video.

The Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 children at St Francis College prep performed the traditional production.

In keeping with social distancing, the show lacked its usual live audience, however was filmed for parents, as well as residents for two care homes in the area, who are usually invited along.

A spokesman for the school said: “It was felt important for the children to continue with this tradition, despite the current situation. Thankfully, with various COVID-19 safety measures in place and a few adjustments to the way it was organised, the performance was able to go ahead. The children thoroughly enjoyed performing and it has given the college a real sense of Christmas, which is just what was needed.”