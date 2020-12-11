Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet Home > News

The show must go on! Schoolchildren perform Nativity despite coronavirus obstacles

person

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:01 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 5:28 PM December 15, 2020
Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils are St Francis' College in Letchworth performed their Navity pla

Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils are St Francis' College in Letchworth performed their Navity play to bring Christmas cheer. Picture: St Francis' College - Credit: Archant

Schoolchildren in Letchworth have enjoyed taking part in their Nativity play last, with parents and family members able to cheer their little ones on via video.

The Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 children at St Francis College prep performed the traditional production.

In keeping with social distancing, the show lacked its usual live audience, however was filmed for parents, as well as residents for two care homes in the area, who are usually invited along.

A spokesman for the school said: “It was felt important for the children to continue with this tradition, despite the current situation. Thankfully, with various COVID-19 safety measures in place and a few adjustments to the way it was organised, the performance was able to go ahead. The children thoroughly enjoyed performing and it has given the college a real sense of Christmas, which is just what was needed.”

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage COVID-19 cases rising as national rate falls

Charles Thomson

person

Lister Hospital administers first COVID-19 jab to 81-year-old Stevenage man

Georgia Barrow

person

Stephen McPartland

MPs pen letter urging Health Secretary to lower COVID tier in Stevenage...

Jacob Thorburn

person

‘Stevenage’s greatest son’ - Lewis Hamilton could be awarded rare...

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus