Advanced search

The show must go on! Schoolchildren perform Nativity despite coronavirus obstacles

PUBLISHED: 12:01 11 December 2020

Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils are St Francis' College in Letchworth performed their Navity play to bring Christmas cheer. Picture: St Francis' College

Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils are St Francis' College in Letchworth performed their Navity play to bring Christmas cheer. Picture: St Francis' College

Archant

Schoolchildren in Letchworth have enjoyed taking part in their Nativity play last, with parents and family members able to cheer their little ones on via video.

Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils are St Francis' College in Letchworth performed their Navity play to bring Christmas cheer. Picture: St Francis' CollegeReception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils are St Francis' College in Letchworth performed their Navity play to bring Christmas cheer. Picture: St Francis' College

You may also want to watch:

The Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 children at St Francis College prep performed the traditional production.

In keeping with social distancing, the show lacked its usual live audience, however was filmed for parents, as well as residents for two care homes in the area, who are usually invited along.

A spokesman for the school said: “It was felt important for the children to continue with this tradition, despite the current situation. Thankfully, with various COVID-19 safety measures in place and a few adjustments to the way it was organised, the performance was able to go ahead. The children thoroughly enjoyed performing and it has given the college a real sense of Christmas, which is just what was needed.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Have you seen missing Stevenage girl with links to Huntingdon?

Have you seen missing 13-year-old Maisie from Stevenage? Pic: Herts Police

The show must go on! Schoolchildren perform Nativity despite coronavirus obstacles

Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils are St Francis' College in Letchworth performed their Navity play to bring Christmas cheer. Picture: St Francis' College

Rock and roll star Marty Wilde gets vaccine at hospital that saved his life

Marty Wilde getting the vaccine at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied by The PR Stable

Cash and alcohol stolen, as another van is targeted by thieves in Stevenage

Another van has been targeted by thieves while parked in a Stevenage car park. Pic: Archant

‘We hope it puts smiles back on people’s faces’ – siblings’ Christmas track released

Harry and Olivia have released their Christmas track 'Let's Come Together. Picture: LittleBsVEVO