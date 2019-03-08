Mayor welcomes new addition to Stevenage high street

Mayor Cllr Simon Speller was delighted to see Stevenage's new vape store open. Picture: Mediazoo Archant

The largest vaping retailer in the UK opened its first store in Stevenage last month.

As part of its national growth plan, VPZ say the new shop has brought £50,000 worth of investment to Stevenage and has created five new jobs.

At the opening, Mayor Simon Speller said: "I was delighted to open the store. It's great to see a company investing significantly in our town."

The Stevenage branch became VPZ's 130th store in the UK, and is part of the company's goal to have 300 stores by 2021.

Doug Mutter, Director of VPZ spoke of his excitement on opening the store.

He said: "Each new store helps us to achieve a greater reach, providing us with a platform to educate people on the benefits of switching to vaping."

According to Public Health England, vaping poses a fraction of the risks associated with smoking. Also, e-cigarettes could be contributing to at least 20,000 successful new quits every year.