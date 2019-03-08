Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mayor welcomes new addition to Stevenage high street

PUBLISHED: 13:31 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 06 August 2019

Mayor Cllr Simon Speller was delighted to see Stevenage's new vape store open. Picture: Mediazoo

Mayor Cllr Simon Speller was delighted to see Stevenage's new vape store open. Picture: Mediazoo

Archant

The largest vaping retailer in the UK opened its first store in Stevenage last month.

As part of its national growth plan, VPZ say the new shop has brought £50,000 worth of investment to Stevenage and has created five new jobs.

At the opening, Mayor Simon Speller said: "I was delighted to open the store. It's great to see a company investing significantly in our town."

You may also want to watch:

The Stevenage branch became VPZ's 130th store in the UK, and is part of the company's goal to have 300 stores by 2021.

Doug Mutter, Director of VPZ spoke of his excitement on opening the store.

He said: "Each new store helps us to achieve a greater reach, providing us with a platform to educate people on the benefits of switching to vaping."

According to Public Health England, vaping poses a fraction of the risks associated with smoking. Also, e-cigarettes could be contributing to at least 20,000 successful new quits every year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tractor corn spillage shuts Stevenage road after trailer overturns

Police closed North Road in Stevenage last night after a trailer had tipped over, spilling its load of corn into the road. Picture: Danny Loo

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton

Train delays expected as passenger taken ill in Letchworth

A passenger has been taken ill at Letchworth railway station. Picture: Alan Millard

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Tractor corn spillage shuts Stevenage road after trailer overturns

Police closed North Road in Stevenage last night after a trailer had tipped over, spilling its load of corn into the road. Picture: Danny Loo

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton

Train delays expected as passenger taken ill in Letchworth

A passenger has been taken ill at Letchworth railway station. Picture: Alan Millard

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the The Comet

Mayor welcomes new addition to Stevenage high street

Mayor Cllr Simon Speller was delighted to see Stevenage's new vape store open. Picture: Mediazoo

First prosecution made under Finn’s Law after man stabs police dog

Finn's Law was enacted after PD Finn was stabbed in Stevenage in 2016. Picture: PDSA

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton

Help to buy equity loan: How much has it helped home buyers in North Herts?

Holding house keys on house shaped keychain concept for buying a new home

Wagamama set to open new restaurant on Stevenage Leisure Park this month

Wagamama is set to open in Stevenage on August 19.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists