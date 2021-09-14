Hospitality Action Day: Some of your favourite local pubs, restaurants and cafés

Published: 5:57 PM September 14, 2021

What are some of our favourite restaurants, bars and cafés? Last month, we asked our readers to take part in our survey letting us know their go-to local hospitality venues, marking Hospitality Action Day this Saturday.

We received an overwhelming number of nominations from readers of both the Comet and Royston Crow, showcasing the best of our much-loved local hospitality.

Village pubs such as Knebworth's The Station and the Red Lion in Woolmer Green received the most nominations. Twenty-five people named The Station as their favourite venue.

The Station pub Knebworth

The pub reopened in February 2020 - ahead of the pandemic - following a three-year battle from the community to save the pub from a housing development.





Lloyd and Becky Willis are set to run The Station pub when it reopens shortly

One respondent said: "It's the best and only pub in Knebworth, lovely staff, great interior and good food."

Another added "Pub offering a great range of food and drink, a lot of which is sourced locally. The staff are always really friendly and attentive.

"The service is brilliant. Food offerings are regularly updated with new exciting dishes and is always delicious. It’s a great local asset!"

Woolmer Green - The Red Lion

Woolmer Green's Red Lion also receiving 27 nominations in our survey! Located in London Road, the family-run pub offers much more than a pint and some pub grub - it has also adapted to offer an outdoor cinema!

One fan of the village pub said: "They've gone above and beyond to serve the community during this tough period. A fabulous team lead by Jackie."

Tasty Bites

Tasty Bites in Royston's Market Hill was the most-nominated café in the survey. It celebrated its 11th birthday this summer, clearly standing the test of time, as well as surviving a pandemic - while providing the "best coffee in town".

Happy customers said the Tasty Bites had "the best cooked breakfast in Royston," and that it had "a cute little courtyard which I can take my dog into how gets treats."

Another said: "We come in everyday and have made friends with other customers and have a good laugh. The staff treat us like family we feel very welcome here."

Overall, respondents agreed it was a "friendly family run business, always make us feel welcome."

The Green Man in Shepreth

Customers also took the survey as an opportunity to praise The Green Man in Shepreth. The colourful country pub offers family dining, a children's play area and beer garden for all to enjoy.

A survey respondent said: "Great all round family friendly pub! Lovely play area for kiddies and great food. Kept the regulars happy with doing takeaways all through lockdown too!"

Rump and Wade at the Hotel Cromwell in Stevenage

Stevenage's swanky restaurant and bar, Rump and Wade at the Hotel Cromwell received excellent feedback as well. One customer left this short and sweet review: "Great vibe. Nice staff. Decent food," while another said: "Brilliant staff, great food, great decor, great location, a jewel in The High Street."

Angelique in Stevenage High Street

One of High Street's newest offerings, Angelique. The steak and European Kitchen, complete with al fresco dining, was a welcome addition to the atmospheric Old Town.

One said: "Great food, and drinks always friendly and welcoming and love the atmosphere here."

Another added: "Food is so nice staff are very friendly always welcoming. Cocktails are delicious. My family and friends eat here regularly."

The Arena Tavern in Letchworth has celebrated its 30th birthday

The Arena Tavern. which celebrated its 30th birthday last week, was also well thought-of. The family-run Letchworth pub in Arena Parade has recently undergone a refurbishment, and was able to welcome customers back when restrictions only allowed outdoor service last year due to expanding into outdoor seating.

Garden City Brewery receiving their CAMRA award

Nearby in the Wynd is Garden City Brewery. The micro-brewery and bar also reopened for outdoor seating as we emerged from this year's lockdown. It was hailed simply "the best" in our survey!

The Lytton Arms in Knebworth has also proven to be a firm favourite with villagers. One happy customer said: "Superb service, atmosphere and food and drink.

The Lytton Arms, in Old Knebworth

"They handled the pandemic situation brilliantly. It's been a tough time, they clearly struggled and worked hard to do everything right. They deserve a well done."

National Hospitality Day is a chance for people to say “welcome back – we’ve missed you” by voting with their feet.



It will be a collective shout-out for the places we’ve all missed – and a financial shot in the arm for a sector that’s been hit hardest by coronavirus.

Whether it be a pint with some friends in Stevenage Old Town or Hitchin High Street, or a meal in one of our country pubs or independent restaurants - on September 18 people are encouraged to visit their local hospitality venues.

Organisers are asking the nation to 'go out to help out!' for the stricken industry – and to help businesses that have been thrown to their knees by COVID-19.