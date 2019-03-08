Advanced search

Free sight test offered at Stevenage Specsavers stores

PUBLISHED: 16:59 14 June 2019

Both Specsavers stores in Stevenage will be offering free sight tests to customers as part of National Glaucoma Awareness Week.

Anyone who visits Specsavers in the town centre or at the Poplars branch will be eligible for free testing until August, 31.

Often dubbed as the 'silent thief of sight,' an estimated 700,000 people are living with glaucoma in the UK - and not all of them realise it.

Glaucoma Awareness Week runs from tomorrow to Sunday.

Optometrists in most Specsavers stores have taken additional accreditations in glaucoma management to improve their skills.

Many staff members have been further trained to better support customers with glaucoma - including how to administrate eye drops effectively.

Karen Osborn, chief executive of the International Glaucoma Association, says: "People are often upset to learn that simple regular visits to their local high street optometrist could have detected the condition."

More than half of the Specsavers stores in the UK have already invested in 3D scanning technology which allows optometrists to view the eye in more detail than ever before.

The voucher for a free test is available online at specsavers.co.uk/stores/stevenage

