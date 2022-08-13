The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

National award for Hitchin property company

Logo Icon

Rose Taylor

Published: 6:30 AM August 13, 2022
The team from Maydencroft receive their Contractor of the Year award from PCA Chief Executive, Steve Hodgson.

The team from Maydencroft receive their Contractor of the Year award from PCA Chief Executive, Steve Hodgson. - Credit: www.dohertyphotography.co.uk

An award ceremony hosted by a national trade body saw a property specialist from Hertfordshire win Contractor of the Year.

The Property Care Association (PCA) presented Maydencroft Limited, a Hitchin-based company, with an award for small to medium businesses specialising in Japanese knotweed.

The company offers a range of services, including controlling invasive weeds, such as Japanese knotweed.

Steve Hodgson, chief executive of the PCA, said: “Our members tackle a range of issues that can affect people’s homes and businesses, buildings of national importance or major infrastructure.

“Their talent and skills are highly valued, and our 2022 Best Practice Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the expertise and experience of our members.”

The PCA handed out a series of awards to member businesses and individuals.

The Contractor of the Year award was sponsored by the GPI Limited and was presented at a ceremony held at The Slate at the University of Warwick.

Hitchin News

Don't Miss

Historic buildings in Hitchin town centre

Days Out Guide

9 things to do on a day trip to Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A roundabout in Stevenage is expected to feature 24-hour lane closures between Monday, August 8 and Friday, August 12

Hertfordshire Highways

'Expect delays' during week-long gas works at Stevenage roundabout

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage PE teacher Lauren Cooper had her leg amputated after Storm Eunice accident

Lister Hospital

Stevenage PE teacher's charity run after leg amputation

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Hitchin

Man treated for broken jaw following Hitchin assault

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon