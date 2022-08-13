National award for Hitchin property company

The team from Maydencroft receive their Contractor of the Year award from PCA Chief Executive, Steve Hodgson. - Credit: www.dohertyphotography.co.uk

An award ceremony hosted by a national trade body saw a property specialist from Hertfordshire win Contractor of the Year.

The Property Care Association (PCA) presented Maydencroft Limited, a Hitchin-based company, with an award for small to medium businesses specialising in Japanese knotweed.

The company offers a range of services, including controlling invasive weeds, such as Japanese knotweed.

Steve Hodgson, chief executive of the PCA, said: “Our members tackle a range of issues that can affect people’s homes and businesses, buildings of national importance or major infrastructure.

“Their talent and skills are highly valued, and our 2022 Best Practice Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the expertise and experience of our members.”

The PCA handed out a series of awards to member businesses and individuals.

The Contractor of the Year award was sponsored by the GPI Limited and was presented at a ceremony held at The Slate at the University of Warwick.