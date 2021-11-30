Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Stevenage Pizza Hut closure prompts Nando's plans

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 11:42 AM November 30, 2021
Outside Pizza Hut on the Roaring Meg Retail Park in Stevenage

Nando's is seeking to replace Pizza Hut on the Roaring Meg Retail Park in Stevenage - Credit: Google Street View

Pizza Hut on the Roaring Meg Retail Park in Stevenage has permanently closed, with Nando's seeking to open a restaurant in its place.

A notice in the window says the Pizza Hut restaurant has moved to Harlow - 19 miles away.

Pizza Hut on Stevenage Leisure Park was replaced by a Five Guys burger restaurant back in May.

Nando's has submitted a planning application to Stevenage Borough Council to remodel the former Pizza Hut restaurant on the Roaring Meg, including reconfiguring the roof.

The application says: "A completely overhauled and enhanced appearance is proposed, updating the existing elevations with a contemporary design, unique to this restaurant and fitting to this location.

"The proposals will improve the appearance of the restaurant considerably, utilising exciting materials and finishes to create a striking new Nando's restaurant."




Stevenage News

