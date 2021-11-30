Stevenage Pizza Hut closure prompts Nando's plans
- Credit: Google Street View
Pizza Hut on the Roaring Meg Retail Park in Stevenage has permanently closed, with Nando's seeking to open a restaurant in its place.
A notice in the window says the Pizza Hut restaurant has moved to Harlow - 19 miles away.
Pizza Hut on Stevenage Leisure Park was replaced by a Five Guys burger restaurant back in May.
Nando's has submitted a planning application to Stevenage Borough Council to remodel the former Pizza Hut restaurant on the Roaring Meg, including reconfiguring the roof.
The application says: "A completely overhauled and enhanced appearance is proposed, updating the existing elevations with a contemporary design, unique to this restaurant and fitting to this location.
"The proposals will improve the appearance of the restaurant considerably, utilising exciting materials and finishes to create a striking new Nando's restaurant."
