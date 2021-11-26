Councillor wants apology for Nadine Dorries 'misogynist' tweet

John Morris has made a formal complaint about the Tweet from Nadine Dorries. - Credit: PA/Twitter

A district councillor has made an official complaint after receiving this Tweet from Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries in 2015.

John Morris, who represents Brampton and Hinchingbrooke in Huntingdonshire, has made an official complaint to the Parliamentary Standards Commission after someone passed the Tweet on to him this week.

He said: "I was appalled. It came to my attention earlier this week and even though it was sent in 2015, I have decided to make an official complaint.

"I know Nadine Dorries is thought of as a bit of a character and has a reputation for shooting from the hip, but it is appalling. Misogyny should be taken seriously and this tweet serves only to devalue the real issue.

"I don't want her to lose her job, I just want an apology.

“It is more than ironic that at a time the government is working to pass its Online Safety Bill, which seeks to introduce controls and punishments for online abuse, at the same time the Secretary of State for Digital if herself dishing out on-line abuse” said Cllr Morris.

Nadine Dorries was appointed Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on September 15, 2021.

Cllr Morris has asked the Commission to investigate Nadine Dorries and advise if there has been a breach of the code of MP's conduct.

He told the Commission: "If there has been a breach I would welcome an apology from the MP. Some may think that not only does Nadine speak without thinking, as had been claimed in the past, she also tweets without thinking."

Nadine Dorries has been approached for comment.