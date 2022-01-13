Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

MP insists no one in Mid Beds is angry with the PM over partygate

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 4:23 PM January 13, 2022
Nadine Dorries is Conservative's parlimentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire. Picture courtesy of Na

Nadine Dorries has claimed no one in Mid Beds is angry over the Boris Johnson partygate scandal - Credit: courtesy of Nadine Dorries

Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has said she hasn’t spoken with anyone in her constituency who is angry with the Prime Minister over partygate – insisting they are getting in touch with her to thank him.  

Ms Dorries, who represents constituents in Shefford, Henlow, Lower Stondon, Meppershall, Shillington and Clifton as part of her Mid Beds seat was interviewed by Sky News’ Sarah-Jane Mee this afternoon.  

The MP - who is also the government culture secretary - didn’t falter in her support for Boris Johnson, and backed his apology for attending a Downing Street ‘Bring your own booze’ gathering on May 20, 2020, during the first national lockdown.

She said when the event in question happened people in Downing Street “had been working very hard” and and when pressed on whether what happened was wrong, she said she was “waiting on the outcome of the inquiry” by “formidable” civil servant Sue Gray. 

Broadcaster Sarah-Jane then asked the Conservative MP whether she had received emails from residents in her constituency angry at the PM over partygate – like the ones many other MPs have been getting.  

Ms Dorries said she had received emails thanking Mr Johnson for his work on the booster vaccine programme, and on saving jobs.  

"They know what they have to thank the Prime Minister for,” she said.  

She said she has spoken to constituents who are happy with and are thanking the PM - insisting she hadn't seen any emails from constituents angry at Boris Johnson.  

“None are angry” she said. 

“They judge the PM on his exemplary record.” 

Do you live in the Mid Beds constituency and have you contacted Ms Dorries to say you are angry over partygate? Let us know by emailing news@thecomet.net

Bedfordshire News

