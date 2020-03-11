Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus days after constituency surgery

Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus - days after holding a surgery with the public in her constituency.

Ms Dorries is self-isolating after contracting the virus, but came in contact with around 50 constituents at the meeting on Saturday.

The MP - whose constituency includes Shefford, Meppershall, Shillington and surrounding areas - said in a statement: 'I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus.

'As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.

'Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.

'I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support.'

She also took to Twitter and said: 'It's been pretty rubbish but I hope I'm over the worst of it now.

'More worried about my 84-year-old mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today.

'She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.'

Latest figures show that 382 people had tested positive in the UK, and six have sadly died.