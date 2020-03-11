Advanced search

Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus days after constituency surgery

PUBLISHED: 10:43 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 11 March 2020

Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture courtesy of Nadine Dorries

Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture courtesy of Nadine Dorries

Archant

Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus - days after holding a surgery with the public in her constituency.

Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus - days after holding a surgery with the public in her constituency.

Ms Dorries is self-isolating after contracting the virus, but came in contact with around 50 constituents at the meeting on Saturday.

The MP - whose constituency includes Shefford, Meppershall, Shillington and surrounding areas - said in a statement: 'I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus.

'As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.

You may also want to watch:

'Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.

'I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support.'

She also took to Twitter and said: 'It's been pretty rubbish but I hope I'm over the worst of it now.

'More worried about my 84-year-old mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today.

'She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.'

Latest figures show that 382 people had tested positive in the UK, and six have sadly died.

Most Read

Letchworth school ski trip to northern Italy goes ahead amid coronavirus concerns

A party from Fearnhill School departed for northern Italy yesterday. Picture: Fearnhill School

Letchworth school pupils ‘returning home tonight’ following Italy coronavirus lockdown

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

Plan for seven high-rise tower blocks in place of Icon building denied

Plans to demolish the Icon building in Stevenage and build seven high-rise flat blocked have been rejected by Stevenage Borough Council's planning committee. Picture; Google

Hitchin school pupils and staff in ‘precautionary’ self-isolation after Italy trip

Pupils and staff at the Priory School, Hitchin are self-isolating for 14 days after a trip to Italy. Picture: Google Maps

Stevenage woman convicted of six counts of benefit fraud

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Letchworth school ski trip to northern Italy goes ahead amid coronavirus concerns

A party from Fearnhill School departed for northern Italy yesterday. Picture: Fearnhill School

Letchworth school pupils ‘returning home tonight’ following Italy coronavirus lockdown

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

Plan for seven high-rise tower blocks in place of Icon building denied

Plans to demolish the Icon building in Stevenage and build seven high-rise flat blocked have been rejected by Stevenage Borough Council's planning committee. Picture; Google

Hitchin school pupils and staff in ‘precautionary’ self-isolation after Italy trip

Pupils and staff at the Priory School, Hitchin are self-isolating for 14 days after a trip to Italy. Picture: Google Maps

Stevenage woman convicted of six counts of benefit fraud

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the The Comet

Royston Beaver Scouts and Storm Trooper out in Force for the Great Daffodil Appeal in aid of Marie Curie

The 1st Royston Beaver Scouts raised £343 for Marie Curie. Picture: Mel Davies

Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus days after constituency surgery

Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture courtesy of Nadine Dorries

Two-ton Datchworth rack up the centuries on an incredible day for the club

Datchworth Rugby Club's first-team after beating Grasshoppers 101-15: Standing: Andy Riley (coach), Ian Reid (head coach), Ben Palmer, Tom Bennett, Stuart Young, Franco Caroleo, Will Williams, Nick Moore, James Watt, Connor Harris, Tom Blackwell, Marcus Potter, Simon Little (coach) Kneeling: Alex Lloyd-Williams, Geoff Clapp, Nick Gudgin (capt), Tom Johnson, Tom Bambra, James Hankin, John Simons.

LGBT+ community encouraged to consider fostering or adopting a child in Hertfordshire

Ray Shaughnessy and Pete Shuttleworth say being a gay couple has never been a barrier to fostering children in Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Hertfordshire County Council

Overhanging trees and broken down train causing train delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City and Hertford North

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.
Drive 24