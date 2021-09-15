MP Nadine Dorries promoted in cabinet reshuffle

Published: 4:53 PM September 15, 2021 Updated: 5:01 PM September 15, 2021

Nadine Dorries has been promoted in the cabinet reshuffle - Credit: courtesy of Nadine Dorries

Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries has been promoted in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle today.

She formerly held the Minister of State role for the Department of Health and Social Care, to which she was appointed in May 2020, where she acted as Minister for Patient Safety, Suicide Prevention and Mental Health.

Now, Ms Dorries will take over as Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, taking over from MP for Hertsmere, Oliver Dowden.

Mr Dowden will now serve as co-chair of the Conservative party.

Nadine Dorries MP @NadineDorries has been appointed Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport @DCMS#Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/PjkrEgR9Re — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 15, 2021



