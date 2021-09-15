Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

MP Nadine Dorries promoted in cabinet reshuffle



Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:53 PM September 15, 2021    Updated: 5:01 PM September 15, 2021
Nadine Dorries has been promoted in the cabinet reshuffle - Credit: courtesy of Nadine Dorries

Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries has been promoted in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle today. 

She formerly held the Minister of State role for the Department of Health and Social Care, to which she was appointed in May 2020, where she acted as Minister for Patient Safety, Suicide Prevention and Mental Health.

Now, Ms Dorries will take over as Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, taking over from MP for Hertsmere, Oliver Dowden. 

Mr Dowden will now serve as co-chair of the Conservative party.


Bedfordshire Live
Bedfordshire News




