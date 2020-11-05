Advanced search

Business duo launch My VIP to pair shoppers with our high street shops online

PUBLISHED: 12:02 07 November 2020

Owners of the Hertfordshire Eco Store and The Real Food Company Ahisha and Josh Ferguson have launched My VIP Card for Stevenage and North Herts businesses. Picture: Courtesy of Ahisha Ferguson

Owners of the Hertfordshire Eco Store and The Real Food Company Ahisha and Josh Ferguson have launched My VIP Card for Stevenage and North Herts businesses. Picture: Courtesy of Ahisha Ferguson

Archant

A Stevenage-based business duo is offering free advertising to local businesses via their website, app and social media to help shoppers spend their money close to home.

Ahisha and Josh Ferguson, who own the Hertfordshire Eco Store and The Real Food Company, have launched the My VIP Card Stevenage and North Hertfordshire, offering discounts to shoppers.

The multi-award winning discount store aims to give access to discounts while supporting our local high streets.

Josh commented on the launch: “We are extremely proud and excited to be launching My VIP Card in here in Stevenage and North Herts. It has never been more important for all of us to support our local community and businesses and our membership will allow shoppers to benefit from thousands of discounts while promoting local shops.

“This will not only strengthen our community, but will also promote our amazing shops and businesses to the national network and encourage more shoppers to visit our high streets when lockdown is over.”

Ahisha, daughter of Sherma Batson MBE – who was Stevenage Town Mayor in 2014/2015 – added: “My mum was always so passionate about supporting local and connecting people in the town and I really want to continue that part of her legacy.

You may also want to watch:

“Josh and I hope we can continue to bring the community together with My VIP Card.

“Through lockdown and into the new year, our goal is to add as many Stevenage businesses as possible to our app, so that we can help shoppers to easily find local businesses to shop from.”

Ahisha also relaunched the Stevenage branch of the Mothers in Business Association in February this year.

Together, the couple run the Hertfordshire Eco Store, which sells sustainable eco-friendly gifts and every day items for the home, skin care, food and wellbeing products.

The Real Food Company is another of their ventures, which provides plant-based meal prep and takeaway. Both businesses are offering delivery and click and collect throughout the lockdown period.

For more about Hertfordshire Eco Store, go to facebook.com/hertfordshireecostore or bit.ly/hertfordshireecostore

For The Real Food Company, go to facebook.com/realfoodcompanystevenage.

To register your business or to become a My VIP Card member, go to bit.ly/myvipcardstevenage, or email stevenage@myvipcard.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Hospital Covid deaths almost twice figure before March lockdown

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital, recorded five Covid-19 deaths in the seven days up to October 27. Picture: Danny Loo.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Hospital Covid deaths almost twice figure before March lockdown

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital, recorded five Covid-19 deaths in the seven days up to October 27. Picture: Danny Loo.

Latest from the The Comet

Business duo launch My VIP to pair shoppers with our high street shops online

Owners of the Hertfordshire Eco Store and The Real Food Company Ahisha and Josh Ferguson have launched My VIP Card for Stevenage and North Herts businesses. Picture: Courtesy of Ahisha Ferguson

Shops and schools most common places to contract COVID-19 in Hertfordshire

The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Knebworth Golf Club’s Captains Day plays through the rain to raise thousands for the Herts Disability Sports Foundation

Knebworth Golf Club's captain, Peter Simmons, with the winning team.

Meet the refreshingly honest vicar who’s set to take Hitchin by storm

Nick grew up in Hitchin, and is about to return as the new vicar at St Marks. Picture: Supplied

Police patrols to increase as third Stevenage schoolgirl reportedly followed by stranger

Another schoolgirl from Stevenage has reported being followed by a stranger near Chells Way and Raleigh Crescent. Picture: Google