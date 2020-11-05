Business duo launch My VIP to pair shoppers with our high street shops online

Owners of the Hertfordshire Eco Store and The Real Food Company Ahisha and Josh Ferguson have launched My VIP Card for Stevenage and North Herts businesses.

A Stevenage-based business duo is offering free advertising to local businesses via their website, app and social media to help shoppers spend their money close to home.

Ahisha and Josh Ferguson, who own the Hertfordshire Eco Store and The Real Food Company, have launched the My VIP Card Stevenage and North Hertfordshire, offering discounts to shoppers.

The multi-award winning discount store aims to give access to discounts while supporting our local high streets.

Josh commented on the launch: “We are extremely proud and excited to be launching My VIP Card in here in Stevenage and North Herts. It has never been more important for all of us to support our local community and businesses and our membership will allow shoppers to benefit from thousands of discounts while promoting local shops.

“This will not only strengthen our community, but will also promote our amazing shops and businesses to the national network and encourage more shoppers to visit our high streets when lockdown is over.”

Ahisha, daughter of Sherma Batson MBE – who was Stevenage Town Mayor in 2014/2015 – added: “My mum was always so passionate about supporting local and connecting people in the town and I really want to continue that part of her legacy.

“Josh and I hope we can continue to bring the community together with My VIP Card.

“Through lockdown and into the new year, our goal is to add as many Stevenage businesses as possible to our app, so that we can help shoppers to easily find local businesses to shop from.”

Ahisha also relaunched the Stevenage branch of the Mothers in Business Association in February this year.

Together, the couple run the Hertfordshire Eco Store, which sells sustainable eco-friendly gifts and every day items for the home, skin care, food and wellbeing products.

The Real Food Company is another of their ventures, which provides plant-based meal prep and takeaway. Both businesses are offering delivery and click and collect throughout the lockdown period.

For more about Hertfordshire Eco Store, go to facebook.com/hertfordshireecostore or bit.ly/hertfordshireecostore

For The Real Food Company, go to facebook.com/realfoodcompanystevenage.

To register your business or to become a My VIP Card member, go to bit.ly/myvipcardstevenage, or email stevenage@myvipcard.co.uk.