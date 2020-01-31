Stevenage schoolchildren's murder mystery in aid of charity Just be a Child

Schoolchildren are holding a murder mystery event to raise money for a charity that provides deprived Kenyan communities with libraries and the opportunity to read.

Drama students at Barnwell School in Stevenage will be putting on the whodunnit performance on Thursday, February 6, in aid of Just be a Child - a charity set up by Stevenage resident Lenka McAlinden in 2013 following a trip to the African country.

The charity builds playgrounds and transforms shipping containers into libraries, stocking them with books donated from the UK.

The murder mystery will be held at the school in Shephall Green, where there will be tables of eight and a raffle. You are invited to take your own drinks. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets - which are £12.50 and include a fish and chip supper - can be purchased via eventbrite.com/e/murder-afoot-a-murder-mystery-event-tickets-85470433367