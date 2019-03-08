Baldock arrests made in connection with Essex murder inquiry

A man and a woman were arrested in Baldock on Friday in connection with the murder of a man in Essex earlier this month.

Essex Police arrested a 42-year-old man - of no fixed address - and a 58-year-old woman from Baldock on Friday morning.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and the woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, in connection with the murder of Andrew Bloomfield in Jaywick.

The man was released on bail on Saturday until Tuesday, August 20, pending further enquiries. The woman was also bailed until Friday, August 23.

Mr Bloomfield, of Jaywick, died at an address in Hillman Avenue in the seaside village on Friday, July 12.

Essex police were called by the ambulance services shortly after 12.40pm on July 12 with reports that the 58-year-old man had been found dead at the address.

Police began to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, which was initially treated as unexplained.

Following a post mortem examination on the following Saturday, police began treating it as a murder investigation.

It established the provisional cause of the Mr Bloomfield's death was a head injury, pending further tests.

A 44-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of assault, and later re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

She has been released on conditional bail until Wednesday, August 7, while enquiries continue.

On July 14, senior investigating officer Det Insp Julie Gowen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "As part of the investigation, we are looking into reports that there had been a previous argument at the property.

"At this stage, we are keen to speak to anyone with any information, or was in the area and saw or heard anything between 6.30pm on July 11 and 6.30pm on July 12. Any information, however small, could be vital to our enquiries.

"I am grateful to members of the Jaywick community for their help so far while we piece together what happened so we can find answers for the victim's family. We are treating this as an isolated incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.