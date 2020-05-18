Singing Mamas Choir capture the mood with uplifting song for Mental Health Awareness Week
PUBLISHED: 12:22 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 18 May 2020
The leader of a Letchworth singing group has contributed to a powerful song of solidarity for Mental Health Awareness Week.
Emma Mutter, who runs harmony singing group ‘Mums in Tune’ for mums on maternity leave, is a member of the nationwide Singing Mamas Choir, and has appeared in their recording of original song ‘Apart Together,’ written by Asha McCarthy.
Emma said: “We put together this video of our version of ‘Apart Together’ for Mental Health Awareness Week in the hope that its message of kindness, solidarity and courage will give people hope during this difficult time when many are still in isolation.
“We recorded it separately and I loved contributing to it. The harmonies sound beautiful and it was moving to see how our different voices blended together in the edited video.” Mums in Tune has been doing weekly Zoom sessions during the coronavirus pandemic, with all members’ fees going towards domestic violence support charity, Refuge.
The singing group have raised over £300 for Refuge since the end of March.
