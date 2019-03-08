Campaigner slams lack of A505 action

The A505 Slip End junction where PC Greig Langdon was involved in a crash. Picture: Harry Hubbard Archant

A mum-of-three whose policeman husband fractured his spine in a smash on the A505 near Baldock has hit out at the lack of progress making safety improvements to the road.

The scene of the crash involving Greig Langdon. Picture: Stephen Shepherd The scene of the crash involving Greig Langdon. Picture: Stephen Shepherd

Lynsey Langdon started a campaign to Make The A505 Safer after husband Greig was involved in a collision near the junction for Slip End.

She has been pushing for change for three years, but said she is still so frustrated at the lack of progress.

Lynsey told the Comet: "It's infuriating, it seems like Herts County Council have done absolutely nothing.

"It's going to take a death for them to change the road - it could be me, or you or any one of us. I don't know what they are waiting for.

Greig and Lynsey Langdon. Picture: Lynsey Langdon Greig and Lynsey Langdon. Picture: Lynsey Langdon

"I know that the road itself doesn't cause crashes, but the layout makes it dangerous.

"There are things they could be doing now, like changing the speed limit to 50mph.

"I understand we aren't the only ones with a dangerous road to contend with, and it is about money, but this has gone on too long.

"My husband is still in pain, he is taking painkillers and he has post-traumatic stress disorder. He has nightmares and flashbacks.

"He does go to work and provide for his family within this ability. He used to be so strong and confident, but that road has changed us all.

"I will continue the fight until something is done."

The 70mph A505 from Baldock to Royston is dotted with cut-through junctions in the central reservation for access to rural villages. Criticisms about the stretch include short slip lanes, poor visibility due to foliage, and problems with wrong-way drivers.

Lynsey's Make The A505 Safer page on Facebook has more than 2,000 members, and she said that new people are joining all the time - especially when there are more crashes reported and dash cam footage uploaded to the page.

The Comet's sister title the Royston Crow has also called on Herts County Council to make changes to the road.

A feasibility study was concluded by the council in March 2018, but no visible improvements have been made as yet.

A HCC spokeswoman said: "Once the development of the A505 project is complete and the scheme/s have been successfully consulted upon, funds will be sought to enable construction."