Group of 50 sign up for Muddy Mayhem in Knebworth

PUBLISHED: 08:30 10 February 2019

A group of fifty have volunteered to take on Garden House Hospice Care's Muddy Mayhem challenge in Knebworth. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Archant

A team of 50 people have signed up for Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice Care’s Muddy Mayhem in Knebworth.

The team – which is called Mudflaps – has an age range from 14 to 63 year old, and came together after its members met at a weekly bootcamp sessions run by Fitness Square in Hitchin, Letchworth, Stevenage and Royston.

For some of the team, it is the second year to take part in the muddy fun run.

Last year group member John Galvin rallied a team together following the passing of his sister Jenni in the hospice.

They successfully raised £1,200 and are on target to raise a similar amount again this year.

Fitness Squad member, Niamh Hunter, encouraged a bigger team to get involved again this year.

Niamh said: “Crossing the finish line together was the highlight for me last year.

“The thing about Fitness Squad is everyone has different abilities, comes from different backgrounds and is made up of different ages.

“There is a real team mentality here and our motto is no-one gets left behind, we all cross that finishing line together.”

With just two weeks left to go, over 400 people have already signed up to trudge across the 5k route and there is plenty of time to still sign up.

Event organiser, Jake Amos, commented: “This is a fantastic achievement by the team to get so many people involved, and all for a great cause - to help raise vital funds towards the hospice.

“It goes to show as mentioned, you can have a variety of abilities from total beginner to the experienced, but the most important thing is that you are taking part and having a ton of muddy fun!”

Muddy Mayhem takes place on Saturday, February 23, at Knebworth Park House.

To sign up for Muddy Mayhem or find out about all the other events on offer this year, go to ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/muddy-mayhem-2019 or contact the fundraising team on 01462 679540.

