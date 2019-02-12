Video

Hundreds descend on Knebworth Park for some Muddy Mayhem

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN ©2019 Archant

There was Muddy Mayhem for hundreds of runners at Knebworth Park on Saturday who were all raising funds for Garden House Hospice Care – including the charity’s chief executive!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The obstacle course attracted participants of all ages to get involved, with the Letchworth-based hospice’s chief executive Sue Plummer getting stuck in too.

Event organiser Jake Amos said: “There were no half measures at this year’s event. Congratulations to everyone who took part, especially the marshalls, volunteers and army cadets who gave their time so freely, without them this event wouldn’t happened. We’re already looking forward to doing it again next year.”

CEO Sue, who took part in the race with members of the trading team, added: “It’s wonderful to be part of one of the biggest events organised by our fundraising team and to see people of all ages and abilities participating.

“Events like this are key in our calendar to help raise awareness of the role of the hospice plays in North Herts, Stevenage and surrounding villages.

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

“I’d like to thank Knebworth Park and everyone who took part, volunteered and donated – your support provides vital funds which make a huge difference to hospice care in our community.”

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

Garden House Hospice Care CEO Sue Plummer taking part in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN Garden House Hospice Care CEO Sue Plummer taking part in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN