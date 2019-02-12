Advanced search

Hundreds descend on Knebworth Park for some Muddy Mayhem

PUBLISHED: 15:41 25 February 2019

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

There was Muddy Mayhem for hundreds of runners at Knebworth Park on Saturday who were all raising funds for Garden House Hospice Care – including the charity’s chief executive!

The obstacle course attracted participants of all ages to get involved, with the Letchworth-based hospice’s chief executive Sue Plummer getting stuck in too.

Event organiser Jake Amos said: “There were no half measures at this year’s event. Congratulations to everyone who took part, especially the marshalls, volunteers and army cadets who gave their time so freely, without them this event wouldn’t happened. We’re already looking forward to doing it again next year.”

CEO Sue, who took part in the race with members of the trading team, added: “It’s wonderful to be part of one of the biggest events organised by our fundraising team and to see people of all ages and abilities participating.

“Events like this are key in our calendar to help raise awareness of the role of the hospice plays in North Herts, Stevenage and surrounding villages.

People participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREENPeople participating in the Muddy Mayhem 2019 charity fundraiser for Garden House Hospice Care at Knebworth House. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

