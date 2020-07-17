Advanced search

Letchworth-based MS Trust fills the summer festival void with virtual fundraising event

PUBLISHED: 13:13 19 July 2020

The Couch-ella Home Festival is set for Saturday, August 22. Picture: MS Trust

The Couch-ella Home Festival is set for Saturday, August 22. Picture: MS Trust

With many festivals cancelled this summer, Letchworth-based charity the MS Trust plans to fill the void, lift spirits and raise money with a new virtual festival fundraiser.

On Saturday, August 22, the ‘MS Trust Couch-ella Home Festival’ will bring together an exclusive line-up of comedy, music, yoga, dance, arts and more for supporters to enjoy from the comfort of their sofa.

Names announced announced so far include comedian and presenter John Shuttleworth, fitness guru Mr Motivator, spoken word poet Mr Gee, and more.

Festival goers will be asked to register for the event on the MS Trust website and make a donations towards its vital work across the UK.

Jessica Wright, fundraising officer said: “We know many people will be disappointed that their favourite festival has been cancelled this summer but we hope Couch-ella will lift your spirits! It’s a chance to enjoy a fab festival experience from their comfort of your own home – that means no toilet queues!”

