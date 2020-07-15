Advanced search

Stevenage adventure golf course set to reopen with safety measures in place

PUBLISHED: 15:35 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 15 July 2020

Mr Mulligans Stevenage will reopen on Friday. Picture: Adventure Leisure

Families can get back into the swing of things as Mr Mulligan’s adventure golf in Stevenage reopens its doors on Friday.

Following an enforced closure in line with the government’s COVID-19 lockdown, the crazy golf venue in Stevenage Leisure Park will be back open for the school summer holidays, with increased safety measures in place.

General manager Lisa Almond said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome guests back to Mr Mulligan’s this weekend and can’t wait to see our visitors enjoying themselves again following what has been a very difficult period for everybody.

“The wellbeing of our guests and staff is of paramount importance and we want everybody to have the best possible experience with us, safe in the knowledge that all appropriate safety measures are in place.

“We have worked extremely hard to ensure that we meet the highest safety standards and look forward to seeing everybody soon for some much-needed fun and adventure.”

As part of the new safety measures, visitors will be required to book in advance online, and a maximum of six people per group will be permitted. Anybody displaying COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the premises.

Additionally, all guests will be required to sanitise their hands at one of the stations provided, and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to at all times.

