Teacher at Hitchin Girls' School tragically dies

Hitchin Girls' School Archant

A teacher at Hitchin Girls' School has tragically passed away.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Head of music Barry Chambers died yesterday in what the school is describing as "sudden and unexpected news."

You may also want to watch:

The news was sent out to parents and carers in a letter today.

Within the letter, headteacher Frances Manning writes: "It is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Mr Barry Chambers died yesterday.

"The thoughts and prayers of our whole school community are with Barry's wife, children, family, friends and colleagues at this sad and difficult time."

Specialist support will be available at Hitchin Girls' School for the next few days.