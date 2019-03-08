Poll

Our MPs react to Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May today announced her resignation as Prime Minister following her battle to push through a number of Brexit deals in the Houses of Parliament.

The embattled Prime Minister will stand down from her role on June 7.

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald told this newspaper: "I am sorry that Theresa May has had such a difficult time as Prime Minister and hope she will continue to contribute to national politics.

"She has shown great resilience and I know many constituents admire her strength, as I do.

"She is a remarkable person. The next Prime Minister will face a big task in trying to resolve Brexit."

MPs Stephen McPartland, Nadine Dorries, Bim Afolami, Alistair Burt and Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Archant MPs Stephen McPartland, Nadine Dorries, Bim Afolami, Alistair Burt and Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Archant

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland took to Twitter to discuss Mrs May's announcement.

He said: "Theresa May is a strong and dignified lady. I am proud the Conservative Party are the only political party to have had a female Prime Minister and delighted we have had two female Prime Ministers.

"We are the true party of equality and opportunity. Next leader must deliver Brexit, a welfare system that works for everyone, a NHS focused on patients, schools to give every child a chance, passenger focused public transport, strong community policing, an economy that recognises challenges of automation for workers."

MP for North East Bedfordshire Alistair Burt tweeted: "Powerful, dignified and personal testimony from the PM.

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

"Excellently put. How often such a valedictory is the best of them. God knows why anyone wants to do this. Thanks Theresa."

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami said: "'Compromise is not a dirty word.' Very true. Thank you for your service Theresa May. Your sense of duty is sincere and palpable.

"Now the Conservative party needs to pick a modern leader who can turn a fresh page, unite the party and the country, and make sure Jeremy Corbyn never gets anywhere near Downing Street - which will damage this country for decades. I will support whoever can do that most effectively."

Theresa May said in her speech: "I negotiated the terms of our exit and a new relationship with our closest neighbours that protects jobs, security and our union.

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

"I have done everything I can to convince MPs to back that deal, sadly I have not been able to do so, I tried three times.

"I believe it was right to persevere, even when the odds against success seemed high.

"But it is now clear to me that it is in the best interest of the country for a new Prime Minister to lead that effort, so I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party on Friday, June 7 so that a successor can be chosen.

"I will shortly leave the job that has been the honour the honour of my life to hold. The second female Prime Minister but certainly not the last.

"I do so with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love."

