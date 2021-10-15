MPs and councillors react to tragic passing of Sir David Amess

Published: 3:54 PM October 15, 2021

Sir David Amess, MP for Southend West, has sadly died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery today (October 15) - Credit: HM Government

MPs and councillors from our area have paid their respects to Sir David MP, who has died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea today (October 15).

Sir David, 69, had been an MP from 1983, representing Southend West since 1997.

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland said that news of Sir David's death is "devastating".

"He was a hugely popular Parliamentarian, friend and mentor. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

Leader of Stevenage Borough Council, Sharon Taylor, also expressed her condolences to Sir David's loved ones, describing his passing as "dreadful" and "tragic".

Dreadful, tragic news of the death of Sir David Amess, MP for Leigh on Sea, who was stabbed at a constituency surgery this afternoon. Sincere condolences to his family & all who knew him. — Sharon Taylor OBE 🇬🇧🌹💙 (@SharonStevenage) October 15, 2021

Sir Oliver Heald, who had known Sir David for three decades, represents North East Hertfordshire.

In a statement to the Comet, Sir Oliver said: "I am so sad to hear of David’s death after the brutal attack on him at his constituency surgery.

"He was such a very kind friendly person, full of enthusiasm for causes such as animal welfare and also for his constituency.

So sad to hear that my colleague and friend Sir David Amess has died after the brutal attack at his constituency surgery. He was such a nice person and my thoughts are with his family at this dreadful time. #SirDavidAmess — Oliver Heald MP (@OliverHealdUK) October 15, 2021

"I knew him for more than 30 years as a colleague and friend. He was very helpful when I was first elected and helped to teach me about the work of an MP.

"My thoughts are with his family at such a dreadful time. It is a tragedy."

Richard Fuller, MP for North East Bedfordshire, expressed his sadness of Sir David's death, describing the attack as "a public tragedy as well as a devastating family tragedy."

"My prayers are with his family and with his staff who helped him today and throughout his years of service as a Member of Parliament," he said.



