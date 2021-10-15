Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
MPs and councillors react to tragic passing of Sir David Amess

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:54 PM October 15, 2021   
Sir David Amess, MP for Southend West, has sadly died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery today (October 15)

Sir David Amess, MP for Southend West, has sadly died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery today (October 15)

MPs and councillors from our area have paid their respects to Sir David MP, who has died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea today (October 15).

Sir David, 69, had been an MP from 1983, representing Southend West since 1997.

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland said that news of Sir David's death is "devastating".

"He was a hugely popular Parliamentarian, friend and mentor. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

Leader of Stevenage Borough Council, Sharon Taylor, also expressed her condolences to Sir David's loved ones, describing his passing as "dreadful" and "tragic".

Sir Oliver Heald, who had known Sir David for three decades, represents North East Hertfordshire.

In a statement to the Comet, Sir Oliver said: "I am so sad to hear of David’s death after the brutal attack on him at his constituency surgery.

"He was such a very kind friendly person, full of enthusiasm for causes such as animal welfare and also for his constituency.

"I knew him for more than 30 years as a colleague and friend. He was very helpful when I was first elected and helped to teach me about the work of an MP.

"My thoughts are with his family at such a dreadful time. It is a tragedy."

Richard Fuller, MP for North East Bedfordshire, expressed his sadness of Sir David's death, describing the attack as "a public tragedy as well as a devastating family tragedy."

"My prayers are with his family and with his staff who helped him today and throughout his years of service as a Member of Parliament," he said.


